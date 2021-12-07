1xbet is one of the leaders of the global gambling industry. The platform combines different areas of activity – from betting and cyber sports betting to casino games. The developers of the software have made sure that 1xbet app corresponds to the status of the company. That’s why the client is very easy to use, has all the necessary functions, works quickly even on not the newest devices. Today we will get acquainted with the mobile client in more detail.

A variety of bets at 1xBet

When you finish the 1xbet app download and open the client, you’ll see that the bookmaker has prepared a huge selection of disciplines and events for betting. Among them and popular in India cricket, soccer, tennis, kabaddi. Not only global events, but also regional tournaments are available. You can make predictions on the result of the match, as well as on the success of individual players, the score of a particular team and so on.

You can not only make bets in pre-match and in-play, but also analyze statistics, collect up-to-date information and follow live broadcasts. This increases your chances of a successful bet.

4rabet Welcome Bonus

Both on the bookmaker’s website and in 1xbet app mobile, each newcomer is offered a bonus on the first deposit of 100% (the maximum amount of the gift is Rs. 8,800). What you need to do to participate in the promotion:

Register an account. Enter true personal details in your personal profile. Deposit up to Rs. 8800.

That’s all – the gift will be credited automatically.

Downloading and installation 4rabet app on Android

To simplify the process 1xbet app download for Android, we have painted a step-by-step instruction:

Go to the settings section on your device and allow the installation of applications from unverified sources in the “Privacy” item. This will avoid installation issues. Remember that after the successful completion of the process, the settings should be restored to their original state. The 1xbet apk itself is completely safe for your device. Use your mobile browser to visit the 4rabet official website https://1xbetwebsite.in/mobile-app/ of the bookmaker and on the home page, tap on the phone image (in the upper left corner of the screen). Select the Android icon and start the download. When 1xbet app apk is on your device, run the installation manually and wait until it completes – this will be indicated by the bookmaker’s branded icon on the desktop.

Now you will be able to log in or register and start playing. However, we note that for smooth and uninterrupted operation it is necessary that the OS version on your device was no older than 5.0.

Downloading and installation 4rabet app on iOS

Given the absence of the app in the branded AppStore for indie players, you’ll have to do a few things. First, make sure that the OS version of your device is 9.3 or newer. This is necessary for the smooth operation of the software. Now follow the instructions:

Visit the settings section on your device. Select AppStore and iTunes. Then enter the Apple ID settings. Finally, change the region of your account.

Done! You will now be able to find 1xbet app iOS in the branded store. Sign up/log in and start making predictions.

4rabet Mobile website

1xbet India app has a quality alternative – a mobile web-client. We are talking about the possibility of logging in, making bets, getting bonuses and withdrawing winnings directly through a mobile browser. The portable web-client is almost as good as the desktop version and has a recognizable design. Moreover, you will not have to download anything to start a session in the mobile version.

Deposit and withdrawal

1xbet app Android (iOS) allows you to make mutual settlements with the platform through a smartphone or tablet, which is very convenient. The bookmaker has made sure that the payment methods are convenient and available to users from India. Let’s list the most popular options:

PaySafe.

MasterCard.

EcoPayz.

VISA (VISA Electron).

Bitcoin.

Entropay.

Giropay.

To make a payment, follow the instructions:

Log in through the app. Select the icon “+” and mark which payment method you want to use. Enter the amount you wish to pay. Finalize the payment.

The minimum deposit is Rs 73. To conclude our 1xbet app review, let us note that the client is completely free, and also guarantees the protection of personal data and funds of the user.