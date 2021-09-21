2 12 months outdated dalit kid entered the temple, the circle of relatives used to be fined 23 thousand rupees

Koppal (Karnataka): In Miyapura village close to Hanumasagar in Koppal district of Karnataka, folks of a Dalit boy had been fined Rs 23,000 after their 2-year-old son went to Hanuman temple to hunt God’s blessings. The kid used to be taken to Hanuman temple through his father on his birthday. Since Dalits don’t seem to be allowed within the temple right here, they at all times used to face in entrance of the temple and pray from outdoor.Additionally Learn – MP Information: The lady used to be molested on the second one day after popping out of prison, folks repaired such

The daddy together with his son sought after to wish to God from outdoor. Alternatively, in pleasure the kid ran within the temple and prayed to the Lord and got here again. The incident came about on 4 September. After this incident it become a large factor and higher caste villagers regarded as the access of Dalit boy within the temple as impure. He held a gathering on Sept. 11 and requested the oldsters to pay a advantageous of Rs 23,000, which might be used for purification within the temple.

Alternatively, after the district management got here to grasp concerning the incident, officers of the police, earnings and social welfare departments had been despatched to the village. The government have arranged consciousness systems referring to discrimination for the entire villagers. The government tasked higher caste individuals to advantageous the oldsters of the Dalit boy and warned that prison motion can be initiated in the event that they repeated the similar.

Koppal Superintendent of Police T. Sridhar informed IANS that he visited the spot. The culprits had been warned. He has apologized to the boy’s father. Regardless that the police went to the sufferer’s space to steer her to document a grievance, the elders of the neighborhood determined now not to take action, as it might create enmity. “The higher caste folks themselves adverse the motion in their neighborhood individuals and apologized to the circle of relatives of the Dalit boy,” he mentioned.