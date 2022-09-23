2.5K screen, Intel i9 and an RTX 3070Ti graphics for 1500 euros

Xiaomi Redmi’s new range of laptops is more Pro than ever. After presenting the Ryzen versions in China just a few days ago, the company is now presenting in the Asian country two other amazing configurations with Intel processors.

It is the twelfth generation of Intel chips, in its higher versions (i7 and i9), but not only that. These laptops also equip the latest generation of Nvidia graphics and 240 Hz panels for the most demanding gamers.

Technical sheet of the Xiaomi Redmi G Pro Gaming Laptop (Intel)

REDMI G PRO 2022 INTEL EDITION SCREEN LCD 16 inches

Resolution: WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600 pixels)

Contrast 1200:1, VESA HDR 400 and compatible with Nvidia GSync

10-bit, 100% sRGB, Delta E 240 Hz refresh rate

500 nits PROCESSOR 12th Gen Intel i7 or i9 (Frequency up to 5 GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Tio RTX RAM 16GB DDR5 4800MHz Dual Channel STORAGE 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD

Possibility of expansion through M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 CONNECTIVITY WiFi 6 2×2 MIMO

2.4GHz and 5GHz dual band

Bluetooth 5.2

Ethernet Gigabit PORTS 3x USB-A 3.2 Gen2

1x USB-A 2.0

1x USB-C (compatible con DP 1.4 + USB 3.2 Gen2 + PD 100W)

1x MiniDP 1.4

1x HDMI 2.1

1x UHS-II High Speed ​​Card Reader

1x Jack de 3,5 mm

1 x RJ45 AUDIO 2 2W speakers

Compatible con DTX X Ultra Sound DRUMS 80 Wh

Up to 330W charging DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 360,5 x 261,1 x 28,45 mm

2,7 kg OPERATING SYSTEM Windows 11 OTHERS Metal finished construction

Backlit keyboard with 1.5mm travel

Webcam 720p

Dual high power fans (12V)

Heat dissipation surface of 134418.6 mm2

Trackpad 125 mm × 81.6 mm PRECIO About 1,284 euros to change

A balanced design with maximum power

This new Redmi G Pro gaming laptop equips the best of the best in processors and graphics. We are talking about an Intel i7 or i9 (depending on the version), the highest performing of the latest generationas well as the RTX 3070 Ti, one of the best graphics cards of the last year that, along with its younger sister, the RTX 3060, equip these Xiaomi gaming laptops.

Its screen is not short either, with a good size of 16 inches, but what surprises us is not its resolution of 2560 x 1600, but its refresh rate: an incredible 240 Hz to be unbeatable in any gamefrom Elden Ring to The Witcher 3.





Con 16 GB of RAM in both models we’ll be more than covered, and available storage is 512GB, though unlike its Ryzen-powered siblings, there is no information on whether it can be increased or not.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi G Pro has WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2and a very wide series of physical ports: several USB of different generations and speeds, a Display Port, a latest generation HDMI 2.1card reader, headphone jack and an Ethernet jack.





On the other hand, there is also no lack of battery, since according to Xiaomi, the Redmi G Pro can last up to seven hours of video playbackalthough under somewhat strict conditions (no WiFi, half brightness and no keyboard backlight, among others…).

Price and availability of the Redmi G Pro Gaming Laptop (Intel)

Intel versions of the new Redmi gaming laptop have prices very similar to the Ryzen versions that we met a few days ago. We have two options to choose with the same storage (512 GB), RAM (16 GB) and screen:

Redmi G Pro Intel i7-12650H con RTX 3060 : 8999 yuan, about 1,284 euros to change

: 8999 yuan, about Redmi G Pro Intel i9-12900H con RTX 3070 Ti: 10,199 yuan, about 1,454 euros to change

The two models can already be booked in the Asian country, although we do not know if they will arrive in Europe or not. The truth is that, if they did, they would enter as one of the best value for money options in a very close market where manufacturers like Asus rule with a certain margin.