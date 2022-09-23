2.5K screen, Intel i9 and an RTX 3070Ti graphics for 1500 euros

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Xiaomi Redmi’s new range of laptops is more Pro than ever. After presenting the Ryzen versions in China just a few days ago, the company is now presenting in the Asian country two other amazing configurations with Intel processors.

It is the twelfth generation of Intel chips, in its higher versions (i7 and i9), but not only that. These laptops also equip the latest generation of Nvidia graphics and 240 Hz panels for the most demanding gamers.

Technical sheet of the Xiaomi Redmi G Pro Gaming Laptop (Intel)

REDMI G PRO 2022 INTEL EDITION

SCREEN

LCD 16 inches
Resolution: WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600 pixels)
Contrast 1200:1, VESA HDR 400 and compatible with Nvidia GSync
10-bit, 100% sRGB, Delta E 240 Hz refresh rate
500 nits

PROCESSOR

12th Gen Intel i7 or i9 (Frequency up to 5 GHz)

GPU

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Tio RTX

RAM

16GB DDR5 4800MHz Dual Channel

STORAGE

512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD
Possibility of expansion through M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0

CONNECTIVITY

WiFi 6 2×2 MIMO
2.4GHz and 5GHz dual band
Bluetooth 5.2
Ethernet Gigabit

PORTS

3x USB-A 3.2 Gen2
1x USB-A 2.0
1x USB-C (compatible con DP 1.4 + USB 3.2 Gen2 + PD 100W)
1x MiniDP 1.4
1x HDMI 2.1
1x UHS-II High Speed ​​Card Reader
1x Jack de 3,5 mm
1 x RJ45

AUDIO

2 2W speakers
Compatible con DTX X Ultra Sound

DRUMS

80 Wh
Up to 330W charging

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

360,5 x 261,1 x 28,45 mm
2,7 kg

OPERATING SYSTEM

Windows 11

OTHERS

Metal finished construction
Backlit keyboard with 1.5mm travel
Webcam 720p
Dual high power fans (12V)
Heat dissipation surface of 134418.6 mm2
Trackpad 125 mm × 81.6 mm

PRECIO

About 1,284 euros to change

A balanced design with maximum power

This new Redmi G Pro gaming laptop equips the best of the best in processors and graphics. We are talking about an Intel i7 or i9 (depending on the version), the highest performing of the latest generationas well as the RTX 3070 Ti, one of the best graphics cards of the last year that, along with its younger sister, the RTX 3060, equip these Xiaomi gaming laptops.

Its screen is not short either, with a good size of 16 inches, but what surprises us is not its resolution of 2560 x 1600, but its refresh rate: an incredible 240 Hz to be unbeatable in any gamefrom Elden Ring to The Witcher 3.

Screenshot 2022 09 20 At 17 12 34

Con 16 GB of RAM in both models we’ll be more than covered, and available storage is 512GB, though unlike its Ryzen-powered siblings, there is no information on whether it can be increased or not.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi G Pro has WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2and a very wide series of physical ports: several USB of different generations and speeds, a Display Port, a latest generation HDMI 2.1card reader, headphone jack and an Ethernet jack.

Screenshot 2022 09 20 At 17 15 59

On the other hand, there is also no lack of battery, since according to Xiaomi, the Redmi G Pro can last up to seven hours of video playbackalthough under somewhat strict conditions (no WiFi, half brightness and no keyboard backlight, among others…).

Price and availability of the Redmi G Pro Gaming Laptop (Intel)

Intel versions of the new Redmi gaming laptop have prices very similar to the Ryzen versions that we met a few days ago. We have two options to choose with the same storage (512 GB), RAM (16 GB) and screen:

  • Redmi G Pro Intel i7-12650H con RTX 3060: 8999 yuan, about 1,284 euros to change
  • Redmi G Pro Intel i9-12900H con RTX 3070 Ti: 10,199 yuan, about 1,454 euros to change

The two models can already be booked in the Asian country, although we do not know if they will arrive in Europe or not. The truth is that, if they did, they would enter as one of the best value for money options in a very close market where manufacturers like Asus rule with a certain margin.

