2.70 percent corona patients in India on oxygen, Health Ministry said – both countries are talking about Russia’s vaccine

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that 2.70 percent of the current patients infected with Corona virus in India are on oxygen. The ministry said that 1.92 percent people are in ICU and only 0.29 percent patients are on ventilator. Releasing the data on Tuesday, the ministry said that the number of Kovid-19 tests per 10 lakh population in the country has increased to 26,685 and so far about 37 million samples have been tested in the country. With this, the rate of infection has fallen to 8.60 percent.

The Health Ministry said that the number of people cured of Kovid-19 disease is 3.4 times that of under-treated patients in the country and for the first time, the number of under-treatment patients of Kovid-19 has decreased by 6,423 within 24 hours. On COVID19 situation in the country, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health, said that today the recovery cases in the country are 3.4 times more than the active cases. He said that active cases constitute only 22.2% of the total cases. The recovery rate is now over 75%.

Bhushan said that in the last 24 hours there has been a drop of 6423 in active cases. Out of the total active cases, only 2.70 percent of the cases are on oxygen support. He said, "So far there have been a total of 58,390 deaths due to corona, of which 69% are males and 31% are females. 36% are in the age group of 45-60 and 51% are in the age group of 60 and above."

Regarding the Russian vaccine, the Union Ministry of Health said, “As far as the Sputnik-5 vaccine (COVID-19 vaccine developed in Russia) is concerned, India and Russia are talking. Some preliminary information has been shared. “

Director General of ICMR, Professor Dr. Balram Bhargava said that on 30 January 10 tests per day, 15 March 1000 tests per day, 15 May 95000 tests and on 21 August, we have reached the landmark of 10 lakh tests per day. He said, “I would not say that young or old people but irresponsible, less vigilant people who are not wearing masks are running epidemics in India.”