2 Big Ways Netflix Is Letting People Know How Popular Its TV Shows Are

Netflix subscribers who log into the service will discover a number of completely different modifications. For one, there’s now an general High 10 that lists the most well-liked applications of the day throughout each TV and options. As effectively, separate High 10 rankings could be present in each the TV and the Films tabs. So primarily, any Netflix consumer can now have immediate entry to all the things that is being closely watched on any given day. (And sure, The Workplace will in all probability be on there till it leaves the service.)