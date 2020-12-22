‘2 crore people signed against agricultural laws’, Rahul Gandhi will meet President on December 24

On December 24, a delegation of Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi will meet President Ram Nath Kovind regarding the three new agricultural laws at the Center. This information was given by Congress leader KC Venugopal. Let us know that Tuesday is the 27th day of the demonstration of thousands of farmers in and around the national capital. Farmers organizations are adamant on their insistence on the return of all three new agricultural laws. Also Read – Sharad Pawar in support of Mamta Banerjee, Opposition mobilizing in West Bengal against Modi government

The Congress is very aggressive about these new laws. Congress leader KC Venugopal said, “Around 2 crore signatures have been gathered from all over India, urging withdrawal of the three agricultural laws. It will be handed over to the President of India on December 24 by a delegation of Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi. ” Also Read – Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora died at the age of 93, PM Modi expressed grief

Farmers unions opposing the new agricultural laws said on Tuesday that the decision on the proposal of the central government for further talks has been deferred till Wednesday. Meanwhile, the farmers are firm on the demand for withdrawal of all three agricultural laws. Also Read – Congress can contest municipal elections alone in Mumbai, party said- seat sharing is a difficult task

Farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu while addressing a press conference on Delhi’s Singhu border said that 32 farmer unions of Punjab had a meeting and discussed the steps forward. He said that a meeting of farmer leaders from across the country will be held on Wednesday, where the government’s proposal will be decided for talks.

Earlier, senior Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the government is treating the farmers’ performance like Shaheen Bagh and the road is being closed by the government itself. Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “Some things are same in Shaheenbagh and farmers’ movement. When the protesters are not present or they are giving way to get out of there, even then a particular road has been closed. There is no point in closing the screaming border. Is this a conspiracy to deliberately malign the farmers’ movement? “