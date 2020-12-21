2 crore rupees will be collected from policemen in Rajasthan every month, government will deduct so much money from January

Rajasthan News: To improve the cremation system of Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation, now there will be a cut from the pockets of policemen. Actually, in the name of free travel in roadways buses, the salary of every policeman from the constable to the police inspector level (Rajasthan Police) will now be deducted every month. Regardless of whether policemen need the facility or not. This will help the roadways to overcome losses. But, the pockets of the policemen will be loose. Also Read – Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2020 Date: Rajasthan Police Constable 2020 result can be released this month, know the complete details related to it

Significantly, the infrastructure status of the bus stand is not satisfactory at present. The roadways image is also adversely affected. It is being told that in December, 240 rupees will be deducted from the salary of policemen. After this, there will be a deduction of 200 rupees every month. With this deduction, more than two crore amount will be deposited in the corporation's account every month.

40 rupees will also have to be given for registration

This deduction includes from the constable to the police inspector. This decision will also apply to police employees who do not travel in the bus. In addition to this, an additional 40 rupees will have to be given to register. Which will be deposited in the account of Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation. At the same time, some questions are also being raised about why the deduction from the salary of policemen without their consent? Why deduction from constable to inspector? Why the deduction of the amount from the salaries of the policemen even in matters of state work?