“2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” Cast Test Out Their Talent For Romance

On the April 4 episode of KBS’s “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4,” the forged continued their “heart-fluttering” particular.

On the base camp, the members needed to check out their “romance expertise” with dinner on the road. After being given the main points of a particular romantic state of affairs, the members needed to say a line that may win over the hearts of 5 feminine workers members.

Earlier than the mission, the members talked about their courting types in actual life. DinDin boasted, “I’m the kind to make the primary transfer. If I’m desirous about somebody, it virtually at all times works out.” However Kim Seon Ho shot him down and mentioned, “Don’t lie. I’ve seen one thing.”

Kim Jong Min mentioned, “In my twenties, I used to be the kind to get moved on, and in my thirties, I used to be the kind to make the primary transfer. Proper now, I can’t do both.”

The primary “state of affairs” was a blind date during which your splendid companion requested when you appreciated climbing although you hated it. The members struggled with the tough state of affairs and received over not a single workers member, till Ravi replied, “I like noona” and received all 5 hearts (in addition to the excited screams of the workers members). The opposite members commented, “It’s clearly completely different. [The answer] has nothing to do with climbing!”

One other state of affairs was what you’d do when you needed to take your girlfriend’s hand whereas strolling her residence. Kim Seon Ho mentioned as his reply, “It’s harmful, so take my hand,” and received all 5 hearts. The remainder of the members received zero hearts and complained, “That is by no means going to finish! We’re all dangerous at courting.”

Different eventualities included how you’d ask for the cellphone variety of a one who was your splendid kind whom you regularly met on the identical subway prepare. The members acted out the eventualities, which received extra elaborate as different members performed bystanders who received in the best way of the “confession.”

The remaining members gave up on getting all 5 hearts and determined that the final particular person to eat dinner could be the one who received essentially the most hearts. The following state of affairs was what you’d say if the good friend you had secretly appreciated for 5 years requested you why you didn’t date. Kim Jong Min received the spherical by replying, “Due to you.”

