“2 Days & 1 Night time” PD Shares Thoughts On New Cast’s 1-12 months Anniversary + Names Kim Seon Ho As Member Who’s Changed Most

As KBS 2TV’s “2 Days & 1 Night time” celebrates the one-year anniversary of its fourth season, producing director (PD) Bang Geul Yi sat down for an interview to look again on the previous 12 months.

On December 8, the present solid of “2 Days & 1 Night time Season 4” rang of their first anniversary of their time on the hit selection present. Expressing her gratitude to this system’s loyal viewers, PD Bang Geul Yi remarked, “2020 was a really tough 12 months in some ways, however I feel simply the truth that we have been in a position to maintain going with out taking a break was in and of itself an enormous blessing. Though there are inevitably moments after we really feel exhausted, we have been in a position to efficiently attain our first anniversary due to the help of the viewers who await our program on the similar time each week.”

The PD additionally talked about what she thinks units the present season of “2 Days & 1 Night time” other than earlier seasons.

“To be trustworthy, most of our solid members have been newcomers for whom this was their first reality-variety present,” stated Bang Geul Yi. “I feel what set this season aside was the way in which you might see the members rising and bettering in many various methods, like Kim Jong Min’s endless progress as ‘the intermittent ace’ as an alternative of simply his ‘excited simpleton’ picture.”

When requested to call the solid member who has modified probably the most since she first met him, the PD replied, “Kim Seon Ho has modified loads, in a great way. Up till he began letting his pure facet present by way of, you might typically sense somewhat shyness or hesitation on his half. As of late, nonetheless, you’ll be able to see he’s having enjoyable [during filming], and he’s displaying the facet of himself that I used to be wanting ahead to seeing from the start. He’s a enjoyable member to control.”

As for what she thought of the best problem she’d confronted so far within the season, Bang Geul Yi shared, “After all there have been coronavirus-related difficulties, however the hardest factor for me as a producing director was the ‘Magnificent Trip’ episode that we filmed through the wet season. We spent all day operating round within the pouring rain attempting to make our Plan B and C attainable and responding to the [weather] state of affairs.”

“All the crew, together with the solid members, got here collectively as one and adopted my lead,” she went on, “and I may actually really feel then that ‘2 Days & 1 Night time’ is a program that each one of us work collectively to create. It felt nice, as a result of I knew I may rely on them.”

“2 Days & 1 Night time Season 4” airs on Sundays at 6:30 p.m. KST.

(*1*)Compensate for the present with English subtitles under!

(*1*) Watch Now

Supply (1)