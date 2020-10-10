2 Encounters in Jammu & Kashmir, 4 terrorists so far, search operation continues

encounter at Dadoora area of ​​Pulwama: In Jammu and Kashmir, security forces and police have killed 4 terrorists in two separate encounters on Saturday as part of an anti-terrorist operation. An encounter took place this morning in Chingam area of ​​Kulma district, in which two terrorists have been killed. The second encounter ended in Pulwama Dadura area after noon. Also Read – Pakistan again violates ceasefire agreement, firing on civilian areas near LOC-IB

Security forces and police have piled two unidentified terrorists in an encounter in Dadura area of ​​Pulwama. The search operation is still in progress. Security forces have recovered AK rifles including arms and ammunition from the slain militants. The names of the slain terrorists have not been revealed yet. Also Read – These photos of army convoy passing through Atal Tunnel, why China is jealous

This encounter took place in Dadura area of ​​Pulwama in joint action of security forces and police. Two militants have been killed in the shelling between the security forces and the militants. The search operation is still in progress. Also Read – Kashmir: Three terrorists did not surrender despite the opportunity, army killed

Encounter in Kulgam, two terrorists killed

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. A police official said that the security forces had received intelligence about the presence of militants in Chingam area of ​​Kulgam district in South Kashmir, after which the forces surrounded the area and started a search operation. During the search operation, the militants opened fire on the security forces, after which the encounter between the two sides started. The officer said that two terrorists died in the encounter. The terrorists are being identified and it is to be ascertained from which terrorist organization they belonged.

Pakistan’s attempt to send weapons to Kashmir failed, Army recovered four rifles

The army’s attempt to send arms and ammunition from Pakistan across the Line of Control to the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir was foiled. The army has recovered a cache of weapons, including an AK 74 rifle. An army official said that vigilant troops foiled Pakistan’s attempt to send weapons from the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Kupwara district in North Kashmir. The army saw two-three people sending some items in a rope-tied tube in the Kishanganga river. The soldiers immediately reached the spot and they recovered four AK 74 rifles, eight magazines and 240 cartridges in two bags, the area was cordoned off and the search operation is on.