’20/20′ and ‘Immediately Present’ Anchor Was 99 – Variety

Hugh Downs, anchorman for the ABC information program “20/20” and, earlier than that, NBC’s “The Immediately Present,” died Wednesday in Scottsdale, Ariz. He was 99.

Downs’ profession in broadcasting spanned greater than half a century. And regardless of his assertion “I’m not a expertise, I’m a persona,” Downs proved a first-rate interviewer and journalist time and once more. His persona was ingratiating and low-key; nicely into his 70s, his nice demeanor made him a welcome visitor within the nation’s residing rooms. With Barbara Walters, his co-host on each “Immediately” and “20/20,” he fashioned probably the most complementary partnerships in tv information programming.

Previous to “Immediately,” Downs made a reputation for himself as emcee of the quizshow “Focus” and as sage in residence on the Jack Paar “Tonight Present.”

After early work in radio and TV, Downs moved to New York in 1954 to hitch Arlene Francis on NBC’s “Dwelling” present, clocking in some 900 hours on this system. In 1956 he grew to become the announcer for “Caesar’s Hour,” starring Sid Caesar, and the next yr joined “The Tonight Present.” He additionally supervised science programming for the NBC community. In 1958 he additionally grew to become host of the daytime sequence “Focus,” a gig he held for a number of years concurrent together with his “Immediately Present” actions.

In 1960, when Paar walked off “The Tonight Present” in a dispute with community censors, Downs stepped in and saved the day, profitable NBC’s admiration within the course of. He was rewarded with the anchor spot of the “Immediately” present in 1962, changing John Chancellor. He remained for 9 years, reaching 12 million houses each morning for 2 hours.

Throughout that interval he additionally reported and narrated information documentaries and specials similar to “The American Wilderness,” the Emmy-winning “The Everglades,” “The Ice Folks,” “The Nice Barrier Reef,” “Survival on the Prairie” and “The First Individuals.”

Downs left “Immediately” in 1971 to pursue different pursuits, consulting, educating and writing work. In 1978 he joined ABC, internet hosting “20/20,” the community’s newsmagazine present. He additionally did an excessive amount of reporting, significantly within the early years, on medical breakthroughs and did journey information segments.

He hosted PBS’ “Reside From Lincoln Middle” sequence from 1990-96. He additionally narrated various extremely praised information specials together with 1990’s “Melancholy: Past the Darkness”; 1988’s “The Poisoning of America,” which received him a second Emmy; “Rising Outdated in America”; and “The Nationwide Ldl cholesterol Check.” He received further Emmys for internet hosting PBS’ “Over Simple,” “Reside From Lincoln Middle: Yo Yo Ma in Live performance” and a 1989 interview with Patty Duke on her manic melancholy.

The Guinness Guide of World Information licensed in 1985 that Downs had clocked the best variety of hours on community business tv (he misplaced the document for many hours on all types of TV to Regis Philbin in 2004).

He received quite a few awards for his communications and charitable work and served on various boards together with as chairman of the board of governors of the Nationwide House Society.

In 1960 Downs revealed his autobiography “Yours Really, Hugh Downs”; later got here “On Digital camera: My 10,000 Hours on Tv.” Different revealed works embody compiled science articles known as “Rings Round Tomorrow,” crusing memory “A Shoal of Stars” and a number of books on ageing. He additionally revealed a set of essays primarily based on his 10-minute NBC radio broadcasts, “Perspective.”

Downs retired from TV journalism work in 1999.

Hugh Malcolm Downs was born in Akron, Ohio. He accomplished just one yr of faculty at Bluffton in Ohio earlier than his household’s Melancholy-strapped funds compelled him to enter the job market. In 1939, after an extended search, he landed a spot as an announcer on small Lima, Ohio, station WLOK — at $7.50 per week. Inside a yr he was program director and incomes a princely $25 per week.

He quickly moved on to WWJ in Detroit whereas learning at Wayne U. He would later attend Columbia U. and get a post-Grasp’s diploma in gerontology from Hunter Faculty.

Through the struggle he was drafted into the Military and assigned to the 123rd Infantry. He was a part of an experimental primary coaching program that condensed 13 weeks into 4. Like a lot of his colleagues, he collapsed from exhaustion, was hospitalized and given a medical discharge.

In 1943 he joined NBC station WMAQ in Chicago as an announcer, interviewer and DJ. He broke into tv because the announcer for Fran Allison and Burr Tillstrom’s “Kukla, Fran and Ollie” present out of Chicago.

Downs’ spouse, Ruth, died in 2017.