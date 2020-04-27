20 action movie questions for your home pub quiz

Digital quizzes with family and friends are one of many few issues protecting us linked (and sane) as lockdown life continues.

Are you aware your Die Onerous from your John Wick? RadioTimes.com has put collectively an action movie pub quiz to check your information on essentially the most explosive, within the literal sense, movies of the previous few a long time. Your mission, must you select to simply accept it, is to reply all 20 questions earlier than this quiz self-destructs.

So, set-up your Zoom, Google Hangouts, Houseparty or no matter app you’re utilizing as of late, choose your weapon and get began.

Questions

What’s the title of the constructing the place Die Onerous’s occasions happen? Who performed baddie Howard Payne in Velocity? What movie is the road “I’ll look for you, I’ll discover you, and I’ll kill you” from? The place does John Wick check-in after retrieving his weapons and gold cash from underneath his flooring within the first John Wick? What actor feels the necessity, the necessity for pace, in High Gun? What number of films make up the Quick & Livid franchise to this point? What’s the title of the final accomplished movie Bruce Lee starred in? Who carried out the theme track for the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die? What number of members have been in Kill Invoice’s Lethal Viper Assassination Squad? What was Jason Bourne’s actual title? When was the primary Rambo movie launched? Who stars in Atomic Blonde? What does Commando’s Colonel John Matrix eat for breakfast? What number of guidelines does Jason Statham’s transporter have in The Transporter? What’s the primary character, performed by Ryan Gosling, in Drive referred to as? What crime was Harrison Ford’s character in The Fugitive wrongly accused of? What number of Mission Unattainable movies has Simon Pegg been in? Who directed the 2010 remake of True Grit? Which James Bond movie marked Judi Dench’s first look as M? In what movie does Keanu Reeves infiltrate a bunch of surfers concerned in armed robberies?

Solutions