20 Artists Join Planned Parenthood Voting Marketing campaign 

Planned Parenthood Motion Fund has launched the “We Want Each Voice” marketing campaign with full-page advertisements that includes over 200 prime musicians. Katy Perry, Halsey, Andra Day, André “3000” Benjamin, Beastie Boys, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Foo Fighters, HAIM, Mandy Moore, Phoebe Bridgers, Questlove, Paulina Rubio, The Chicks, and extra, have signed on to the “We Want Each Voice” marketing campaign to encourage folks to make use of their voices and their votes to drive change, and defend our reproductive freedoms.

The advert, showing in six key states’ newspapers, together with the Arizona Republic, Detroit Free Press, Tampa Bay Occasions, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Austin American Statesman, and Pittsburgh Put up-Gazette, encourages folks to vote, and emphasizes, particularly on the heels of the affirmation of one other conservative Supreme Court docket Justice, Amy Coney Barrett, “that this election – greater than another – will decide our well being, rights, and our future,” the announcement says

“Following the rushed affirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, we now face a Supreme Court docket that places our well being and freedoms, together with our proper to protected and authorized abortion and entry to reasonably priced well being care, at excessive threat,” the announcement reads partly. “The continued COVID-19 pandemic has solely additional laid naked how crucially we’d like leaders who will combat for our rights and develop folks’s entry to well being care, and make choices that mirror the need of the folks they serve. Roughly 77% of Individuals don’t need Roe v. Wade to be overturned. Voting shapes our lives and has lasting results. United, our voices have energy and might change the route of this nation.”

Alexis McGill Johnson, President, Planned Parenthood Motion Fund, stated in a press release: “Every little thing is on the road with this election. Voters throughout the nation perceive that we’d like leaders who will combat to guard our rights and entry to well being care in each department of presidency – that’s why tens of hundreds of thousands of Individuals have already forged their ballots by mail or in particular person in states with early voting. As we face a Supreme Court docket that now poses an excellent larger risk to folks’s well being care entry and reproductive rights, we all know there may be energy in exercising our proper to vote. We’re proud to companion with musicians for ‘We Want Each Voice’ to mobilize extra folks to make use of their voices and their votes to assist elect leaders that may defend our futures, our well being, our rights and our freedoms.”

You’ll be able to be a part of these artists and the Planned Parenthood Motion Fund by texting PLAN to 22422 so as to add your voice and discover your polling place right here.