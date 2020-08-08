20 bodies recovered from landslide in Kerala; Search for missing persons continues

Kerala landslide UPDATE:: After the landslide incident in Idukki district of Kerala, at least 20 bodies have been recovered from the debris, while efforts are on to find the missing people despite the incessant rains. The landslides hit 20 houses of workers working in tea gardens. Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have started search and rescue operations on Saturday morning. Also Read – Kerala aircraft accident: Kerala CM announces compensation after Union aviation minister, Rs 10 lakh will be given to relatives of deceased

Idukki District Magistrate H Dinesh said, “On Friday night, we recovered two bodies. Today we have recovered two more bodies. With this, 20 bodies have been recovered so far. “According to the records available with the district administration, 46 people are still missing. He said that 12 people were rescued on Friday and their treatment is underway. Also Read – Both pilots died in Kozhikode plane accident, Captain Deepak Sathe, who had flown a fighter jet in the Indian Airforce

Devikulam Deputy Collector Prem Krishnan told the media, “Apart from the police and fire officers, two teams of NDRF are conducting search operations. They are working despite the bad weather. Due to inclement weather, communication services and power supply in the area has been affected. Also Read – Kerala Aircraft Accident: Kozhikode Airport’s ‘tabletop’ runway is quite challenging, accident due to heavy rain!

According to the State Disaster Management Authority, Kerala received an average of 95 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

(input language)