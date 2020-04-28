20 cricket questions for your home pub quiz

English cricket loved a golden 12 months in 2019 largely due to a sure fiery-haired all-rounder who helped safe the Cricket World Cup trophy and produced one of many all-time biggest batting performances.

Ben Stokes could also be locked down like the remainder of us for now, however that is the proper likelihood to reacquaint ourselves with among the finest gamers, moments, matches and extra with our 20-question cricket pub quiz.

When you’re accomplished, why not strive our sport quiz for measurement? Plus there’s many, many extra pub quizzes accessible as a part of our bumper basic information pub quiz.

Questions

The Huge Bash League relies through which nation? Ben Stokes made his Take a look at debut for England through which 12 months? Who was the primary participant to achieve 10,000 runs in Take a look at cricket? Which floor is usually known as the Home of Cricket? Which first-class county membership did Phil Tuffnel play for? Which participant racked up the best rating in a single innings in the course of the 2019 Cricket World Cup? (166) Who has recorded probably the most profession runs in England Take a look at match cricket? Title the three England gamers to have captained the Twenty20 Worldwide facet greater than 10 instances. Who has received extra sequence’ of The Ashes – England or Australia? What number of runs did Jack Leach rating throughout his iconic second innings with Ben Stokes in the course of the 2019 Ashes Third Take a look at at Headingley? The primary official worldwide cricket match was held in 1844 between which two nations? What’s the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern methodology used for in cricket? A cricket umpire raises each of their arms straight above their head – what does this signify? What’s the time period used when a participant is bowled out by the primary ball they face? Jofra Archer will play for which workforce in The Hundred? What number of days did the longest recorded Take a look at match final? Who’s the one batsman to document 400 runs in a world Take a look at match? Which participant took probably the most wickets within the 2019 Cricket World Cup? Nasser Hussain final captained the England Take a look at workforce through which 12 months? Eoin Morgan has performed extra ODI matches for Eire than he has performed Take a look at matches for England – true or false?

Solutions

Australia 2013 Sunil Gavaskar Lord’s Middlesex David Warner Alastair Prepare dinner Paul Collingwood, Stuart Broad, Eoin Morgan Australia 1 USA and Canada To find out a goal rating in case a restricted overs match is deserted as a result of rain or different circumstances. The batsman has scored a six Golden duck Southern Courageous 9 days (England v South Africa, 1939) Brian Lara (v England in 2004) Mitchell Starc 2003 True