20 EastEnders questions for your home pub quiz

Now that our evenings are dominated by quizzes on Home Occasion, Google Hangouts, Zoom and Facetime, we’re questioning how everybody else is aware of so many historic details, and might quote the primary strains of well-known novels. Who knew science and nature was such a well-liked spherical?!

We thought we’d make it a bit fairer by providing you with some questions on one thing we all know way more about: Walford and the offended, bed-hopping individuals who reside there!

has a complete spherical dedicated to EastEnders to make use of at your subsequent digital quiz – learn on for 20 questions that may check your data of Albert Sq.. Solutions under – no dishonest…

Questions

In what 12 months was the primary episode of EastEnders broadcast? Who delivered the immortal line, ‘You may’t inform me what to do, you ain’t my mom!’? Who reached quantity four within the UK charts with a tune set to the EastEnders theme tune, referred to as Anybody Can Fall in Love? Who’s formally the longest serving character on the Sq.? What merchandise did Steve Owen use to kill Saskia? Patsy Palmer and Sid Owen performed which well-known Walford lovebirds? What was the identify of Robbie Jackson’s canine? Pat Butcher was well-known for her love of which merchandise of jewelry? What undesirable current did Den give to Angie for the Christmas of 1986? Zainab, Tamwar and Syed had been all members of which household? Pauline Fowler famously hit her husband with a frying pan. What was his identify? What was Queen Vic landlady Peggy Mitchell’s well-known catchphrase? Which iconic, chain-smoking EastEnders character was usually discovered working within the launderette? Which actor remains to be generally known as ‘Barry off EastEnders’? Should you reside in Albert Sq., what’s your postcode? Phil and Grant Mitchell have a sister, what’s her identify? Sonia famously performed which musical instrument as a baby? Who was Max Branning revealed to be having an affair with on Christmas Day 2007? Which singer performed Tiffany Mitchell? Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb performed which EastEnders villain?

Solutions