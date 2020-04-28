20 Emmerdale questions for your home pub quiz

Cleaning soap trivia is traditional territory for a great pub quiz, so we’ve been scribbling away some questions for you to make use of. In any case, it’s not lockdown with out a digital quiz evening! Subsequent time you’re internet hosting on Home Celebration, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger, why not see how a lot your family and friends actually find out about Britain’s best-loved TV programmes.

has created an entire spherical dedicated to Emmerdale to make use of at your subsequent on-line gathering – learn on for 20 questions! Solutions under – no dishonest…

Questions

Wherein 12 months did the present change its identify from Emmerdale Farm to Emmerdale? What’s the occupation of Marlon Dingle? Strictly champion Kelvin Fletcher is finest identified for enjoying which Emmerdale character? Which main storyline killed off 4 characters in 1993 and gave the present its highest ever rankings? Which in style British comedy actress performed Jackson’s mum, Hazel from 2010-2012? Who’s the present’s longest serving character? Zoe Henry, who performs Rhona, is married to one in every of her co-stars – which one? Which county is the present set in? Which character’s canine turned the primary ever animal to win a British cleaning soap award? Who performs Mandy Dingle? Which Physician Who companion started her profession in Emmerdale? True or false: the present was initially broadcast within the afternoons. What number of organic kids does Charity have? ‘Robron’ was the affectionate identify followers gave to which on-screen couple? What number of occasions has Paddy bought married? Which actress performed Tricia, earlier than happening to roles in Hollyoaks and Neighbours? Claire King performed which iconic Emmerdale superbitch? The place was Belle Dingle born? Stan Richards performed which iconic character, identified for his moustache? Which character did Bob Hope marry twice?

Solutions