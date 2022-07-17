20 farmers, a fake cricket tournament and even a live broadcast: the incredible scam of “the simulators” in India

It all started eight months ago, when the Indian Shoeb Davda he moved to Russia to work in a pub. There she met the interest of several local customers for all kinds of bets and ran into Asif Mohammed, another Indian who lived on the spot and would soon become his partner. It was this man who had devised a plan that he believed to be perfect, although he only needed to find those who dared to execute it. It was thus that in a bar chat the scam began that this week occupied the cover of the main portals of India and has led to the arrest of four people.

The farce took place on a farm in the Molipur village, belonging to the department of Gujarat, in northwestern India. In that place Asif Mohammed and Shoeb Davda set up a stadium and they offered a “job” to 21 farmers and unemployed youth in the area. What were they to do? Cricket.

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the Asian country and even its team was world champion twice, 1983 and 2011. In addition, the local league, made up of 20 teams, is tuned in by around 200 million people every weekend. of the week and the best player in the country, Virat Kohli, was the best paid player on the planet in 2020, earning USD 24 million in just one year. Such a context has made this league an epicenter of world betting.

Taking advantage of the fact that the tournament had ended in May, the Indian swindlers put together their own championship. They bought jerseys of the Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans teams for the farm workers to wear, paying them 400 rupees ($5) for each game. In addition, in the rented farm they installed lights and equipment with HD cameras to broadcast the meetings on YouTube.

The main newspapers echoed the news

Also, They added three partners to their plan: Davda, Saifi and Mohammed Kolu. Their function was to act as referees in duels. and yet another Indian, Saqib, volunteered to be a commentator on the broadcasts simply because he was a great impersonator of Harsha Bhogle, one of the country’s most famous cricket journalists.

With the stadium assembled, the players ready, the appropriate clothing, the referees, the cameras and even a reporter, all that remained was to put the plan into action. So, Asif Mohammed flew back to Russia from where recruited dozens of gamblers to play with their money in the “new tournament that the Indian Premier League had launched” and that would be broadcast on YouTube.

In this way, the games began to be played on the Indian farm and no one from Russia suspected that what they were seeing was actually a farce. is that in addition the transmissions had ambient sound effects and even statistical graphicsso there was no reason to discover that the players were actually farm workers and the field was a farm.

To make the bets, a Telegram channel was opened and immediately gamblers from cities like Tver, Voronezh and Moscow appeared. But this is not all. With the mission of making sure to earn money, Asif Mohammed communicated with his partners, dressed as referees, to find out how the bids were coming. In this way, the so-called judges signaled to the players what they should do before each play. “Shoeb Davda accepted live bets through the Telegram channel. He would instruct Kolu, the referee, via walkie-talkie. Kolu communicated the same thing to the batter and the pitcher. Following instructions, the pitcher would throw a slow ball, which would allow the batter to hit it on command,” police officer Bhavesh Rathod explained, in statements published by The Times Of India.

Some of the items seized after the arrests

The fake tournament was played until the quarterfinals and the scam seemed to work perfectly, until the police arrested Shoeb Davda Abdulmjeed, Sefi Mahamad Saqib Riyazuddin, Koli Mahamad Abubakar and Davda Sadiq Abudlmajeed and broke up the operation that could have raised thousands of dollars, but was called off shortly after the first rupees were credited.

The news was front page of the main newspapers of the Asian nation this week and it is expected that in the next few hours the arrest of Asif Mohammed, mastermind of the plan, who is in Russia.

