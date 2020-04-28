20 golf questions for your home pub quiz

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc with the sporting calendar, and golf has been struck equally exhausting by worldwide lockdowns.

There are excessive hopes that the Ryder Cup will go forward later this yr however till then, you’ve acquired loads of time to have a good time a number of the largest gamers and moments in golf by way of our pub quiz.

Questions

Which yr was golf’s final look on the Olympic Video games earlier than returning to the line-up of sports activities in 2016? Who was prime of the golf world rankings previous to lockdown? What number of occasions has Tiger Woods gained The Masters? Which yr did Brooks Koepka win his first main? Who gained The Match: Tiger Woods v Phil Mickelson in 2018? Identify the one non-American participant to win a serious in 2019? In {dollars}, what’s the complete prize cash purse accessible in The Gamers Championship – essentially the most profitable occasion on the tour? Which main has Rory McIlroy not gained? Who grew to become the primary European participant to attain what’s now the utmost of 5 factors in a single Ryder Cup in 2018? Which golfer recorded essentially the most factors for USA within the 2019 Ryder Cup? Who shocked the golf world by successful the 2003 PGA Championship regardless of being ranked No. 169th on the earth on the time? Tiger Woods was ranked No. __ on the earth when he gained The Masters in 2019… Which course has been used extra usually than some other for The Open Championship? (29 occasions) Which participant has gained essentially the most main championships in his profession? (18) The 11th, 12th and 13th holes at Augusta Nationwide are collectively recognized by what nickname? What was the final PGA Tour occasion to be performed in full earlier than the coronavirus lockdown? Royal St George’s Golf Membership is predicated through which English city that shares its identify with a preferred lunchtime meals? Through which nation will the 2022 Ryder Cup be held? Tiger Woods was born through which US state? Who racked up a shocking 18 wins on Tour in 1945?

Solutions

1904 Rory McIlroy 5 2017 (US Open) Phil Mickelson Shane Lowry (The Open Championship) $12,500,000 The Masters Francisco Molinari Justin Thomas (4) Shaun Micheel No. 12 St Andrews Jack Nicklaus Amen Nook Arnold Palmer Invitational Sandwich Italy California Byron Nelson