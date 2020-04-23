20 Harry Potter questions for your home pub quiz

Pub Quizzes and Harry Potter are two of the nation’s favorite pastimes, and now due to the magic of the web digital quizzes are extra common than ever. So subsequent time you’re on Home Occasion, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger with some fellow Potterheads, it’s time to see what they actually learn about The Boy Who Lived…

is right here with a spherical dedicated to Harry Potter to see if your buddies know their Horcruxes from their Hufflepuffs – learn on for 20 questions for your subsequent on-line quiz! Solutions under – no dishonest…

Questions

Who’s Harry Potter’s godfather? What yr was the primary movie, Harry Potter and the Thinker’s Stone, launched in cinemas? Which future Batman actor performed Triwizard Event entrant Cedric Diggory? Who was Minister for Magic throughout the first 5 movies? What was the title of the Hippogriff Harry and Hermione save from execution? On which flooring of Hogwarts was the forbidden hall in The Thinker’s Stone? What was the title of the tree Harry and Ron crashed their automotive into? Who did Killing Eve star Fiona Shaw play within the Harry Potter movies? What village can Hogwarts college students go to from their third yr? Who was Hermione’s date on the Yuletide Ball? What’s the title of Voldermort’s pet snake? What flavour are Bertie Bott’s beans? Which future Physician Who performed Barty Crouch Jr. in The Goblet of Hearth? What’s the title of the constructing stated to be probably the most haunted in Britain? What animal represents Hufflepuff home? What’s the title of Harry’s mom? Which actor changed Richard Harris as Dumbledore from the Prisoner of Azkaban onwards? Which Weasley brother will get married within the Deathly Hallows Half 1? Which class has a unique instructor yearly? Who did Sport of Thrones actress Natalia Tena play within the Harry Potter movies?

Solutions