20 history trivia quiz questions and answers to test your knowledge

The nation is quizzing greater than ever today, and everybody is aware of the history spherical is a staple of the basic pub quiz.

is right here with your history spherical lined for your subsequent on-line gathering – learn on for 20 questions and answers on medieval battles, American Presidents and arctic expeditions. Answers are beneath – however solely once you've completed…

Hear ye, hear ye – let the questions start…

History Quiz Questions

As just lately dramatised in a critically acclaimed miniseries, what 12 months did the Chernobyl catastrophe happen? Who was Lord Mayor of London 4 occasions between 1397 and 1419, and the inspiration for a basic English people story? Who was the second President of the US? Who was the one one in all Henry VIII’s wives to obtain a Queen’s funeral? Which British archaeologist found Tutankhamun’s tomb? Who was the chief of Britain’s ill-fated Antarctic expedition which was one of many first to attain the South Pole in 1912? Wherein European nation was there a civil conflict between 1946 and 1949? Which 13th Century Scottish knight did Mel Gibson painting in Braveheart? Which conflict was fought in South Africa between 1899 and 1902? Wherein nation did the Second World Struggle Battles of El Alamein happen? Who found the wreckage of the Titanic? What 12 months did the Challenger House Shuttle catastrophe happen? What 12 months was the Magna Carta signed? Which British King suffered from a stammer, as portrayed by Colin Firth in The King’s Speech? What was the title of the ship that introduced information of the Battle of Trafalgar to Britain? Which pilot famously fought within the Battle of Britain with two synthetic legs? When did the Korean Struggle finish? Which real-life American frontiersman did Leonardo DiCaprio painting in The Revenant? Which ship is infamous for experiencing the bloodiest mutiny in British naval history? (Trace – it’s additionally the title of a Harry Potter character) Who found penicillin?

History Quiz Answers

1986 Richard (Dick) Whittington John Adams Jane Seymour Howard Carter Robert F. Scott Greece William Wallace Second Boer Struggle (Permit Boer Struggle) Egypt Robert Ballard 1986 1215 King George VI HMS Pickle Douglas Bader It didn’t – an armistice was signed in 1953 however the two nations are nonetheless technically at conflict Hugh Glass HMS Hermione Alexander Fleming