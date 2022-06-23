20-meter pool, gym and 22 employees: this is the private island where the families of Lionel Messi and Cesc Fábregas spend their vacations

Happy the 4 (@antonelaroccuzzo)

There are still several days left Lionel Messi join the return to work in the PSG. That is why, after participating in the matches against Italia by Final and against Estonia in Saint Sebastian With the shirt of the Argentine team, the star took refuge in his Rosario hometown and then flew to Barcelona with his family to start his vacation.

From the Barcelonathe world football legend left for the Balearic Islands, where he shares a few days off with his friend Cesc Fábregas and the families. After participating in the wedding of Jordi Alba, a former partner in the Barcelonathe Money with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and his three children got on a spectacular yacht with his Catalan friend and his family to enjoy a paradisiacal place in the sea.

As they showed on social networks, it is a private island to which Anto baptized as “La Isla Bonita”. The middle The Sun of England investigated the region and the archipelago has a value of £260,000 per week (about 301,623 euros), while the newspaper As de España reported that the place has six bedrooms, a gym, a 20 meter swimming pool and 22 staff members to supply all the needs of the tenants.

In addition, guests have at their disposal a yacht priced at 8,600 pounds (9,860 euros) per day called Shalimar II. In this sense, the portal Super Yacht Charter Ibiza indicates that said vessel has 27 meters longcapacity for up to 8 people in 4 luxurious cabins, including a Suite Principal, and VIP box and two twin convertible into double, all of them with en-suite bathrooms and located on the lower deck.

In addition, it has the so-called “water toys”, such as Tender Williams turbojet 3,25 (small boat), a jet ski Seabob F5S and a Jet Surf. The yacht is available for charter throughout the year from her home port of Marina Ibizawith the opportunity to sail to Formentera, Mallorca y Minorca.

It should be remembered that the Paris Saint Germain The defense of the title will begin in the Ligue 1 in front of Clermont during the weekend of Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7. Lionel Messi will have 15 presentations for the local championshipto which will be added the Champions League six before the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

The first classic of PSG they will have it in fourth date ante Monaco as a local, and the next one will be on the eighth day against Olympic Lyonvisitor. French Ligue 1 will begin the first weekend of August and the November 13once the 15th date, but with an alarm: there will be eight days until the start of the World Cup.

After the date in Qatar, the championship will resume on December 26 and, as an exception, due to lack of time, It will be played on the first of January.

LIONEL MESSI’S VACATION PHOTOS

