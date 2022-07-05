20 multiplayer games that were unlucky and now (almost) no one plays

Many try but few manage to succeed in the tough market of multiplayer games. And today we are precisely talking about all those titles that tried to conquer the fan of the multi, and ended up falling into oblivion.

If we ask you to talk to us about five multiplayer games no one plays anymore, surely you not only bring out the five that we ask of you, but the list grows and grows with a lot of good examples. Is it so? Well, that’s the theme of our new video special, where we talk about up to 20 multiplayer games that were unlucky and now, at best, have a small player base who are still enjoying their action. As you will see, the list could not be more varied as it includes sports games, futuristic action or war games, and even games with RPG elements to name just a few. Of course, we exclude other experiences from the list, such as the MMORPG because they would give for a special of their own.

Here you will find games that have been around for several years, but also more recent ones like Roller Champions or Babylon’s Fall, which have only been on the market for a few months. Also triple A projects like Battlefield 2042 that just a few days ago discovered all the news of its first season, amid strong criticism for the lukewarm start that DICE’s war shooter has enjoyed. What other multiplayer games are we including in this special? There is everything, as we said, including Respawn’s great Titanfall 2, or the discreet Predator: Hunting Grounds that never managed to conquer the mass public.

It is not easy to enter and succeed in such a competitive marketIt is not easy to enter and succeed in such a competitive market such as multiplayer games, not even betting on free to play, and here are very clear examples. Why are some successful and others not? It is clear that quality is not always decisive, nor is starting from premises as incredibly promising as fighting in battlefields with up to a thousand players, as is the case with Planetside Arena, because here you will see games that are indisputably good, and that does not mean they have behind a large community of players.

Since this seems like a most interesting topic for to debatewe invite you to leave your comments and also tell us in the 3DJuegos Discord what you owe it is that some multiplayer games succeed and others fall by the wayside.