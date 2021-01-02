20 Must-Hear Underrated K-Pop Songs From The Second Half Of 2020

Whereas we bid 2020 a moderately relieved farewell, we will nonetheless proceed to take pleasure in all of the superior music that the Okay-pop world has introduced us all year long. And that signifies that it’s the proper time to take inventory of the hidden gems and under-appreciated tracks of 2020! Following off our favourite underrated tracks from the primary half of 2020, listed here are 20 extra underrated songs launched roughly within the second half of the yr. From teams that deserve extra to overshadowed singles and b-sides from well-liked artists, this checklist offers you loads to feast your ears on!

1. “BBUSYEO” — ONEUS

The enjoyable and peppy “BBUSYEO” is the proper strategy to begin off this checklist! This vivid and funky idea was a brand new one for ONEUS, as soon as once more proving the group’s superb versatility — however sadly, it didn’t get the consideration that a few of the group’s different comebacks have. “BBUSYEO” is colourful, quirky, and simple to like, so don’t miss it:

2. “Tears of Chaos” — E’LAST

E’LAST debuted simply this yr, however they’re already proving that they’re a gaggle to maintain our eye on. “Tears of Chaos” is a daring second launch for a rookie group: it’s dramatic, darkish, and markedly mature. Constructing from a mournful begin to a strong, brassy refrain, “Tears of Chaos” finally works in symphonic string sounds and breathless raps earlier than chopping the instrumental to focus dramatically on the members’ voices. It’s a musically advanced masterpiece with an attention-grabbing and aesthetic music video to match.

3. “Mermaid” — CLC’s Yeeun

“Mermaid” is a glowing, echoing observe that calls to thoughts a magical underwater world, and Yeeun’s vocals are as enchanting as a siren’s — which is superb, contemplating that she is CLC’s predominant rapper! The track marked Yeeun’s ultimate efficiency from Mnet’s hip hop actuality present “Good Woman” (you too can try her dwell efficiency of it that includes Rohann), and is a mesmerizingly stunning gem that you just don’t wish to miss.

4. “Pit A Pat” — Kim Junsu (XIA)

Kim Junsu’s distinctive vocals carry us again to the sooner days of Okay-pop, and “Pit a Pat” leans into this vibe with an instrumental that’s reminiscent of the 2010s. However that’s not the one purpose “Pit a Pat” is such a powerful observe: it has a splendidly constructive vitality that’s laborious to not love and a dramatic urgency that it maintains from begin to end with out getting boring.

5. “2 KIDS” — SHINee’s Taemin

Taemin releases a lot good music that it’s laborious to maintain observe, and “2 KIDS” bought criminally overshadowed by his different releases this yr. Whereas “Legal” and “IDEA” are extra Taemin’s signature sultry fashion, “2 KIDS” is a beautiful, reflective, and nostalgic piece about a bygone romance of 1’s youth. On this MV, Taemin exhibits off spectacularly emotional choreo as he wonders how issues may need turned out otherwise if he and a lover hadn’t been “simply too younger and dumb.”

6. “Obliviate” — Lovelyz

Lovelyz introduced us their most mature idea but in “Obliviate,” during which they forged a spell to erase the reminiscences of a painful romance. But the group continues to be taken without any consideration, solely garnering one music present win for the mysterious, magical observe. “Obliviate” is a powerful and undeniably catchy launch and deserved far more!

7. “Dangerous Man” — 1THE9

In August we mentioned a tragic goodbye to undertaking group 1THE9, shaped by way of the survival audition present “Beneath 19.” However earlier than the members parted methods, they left us some highly effective and really underrated tracks. “Dangerous Man” is one in all these: it affords a burst of depth with a memorable refrain, during which the fellows boldly proclaim that they’ll do something for a woman — even be a villain!

8. “Abracadabra” — Oh My Woman’s YooA

Each track off of YooA’s “Bon Voyage” EP is a gem, marking this a powerful solo debut for the Oh My Woman vocalist! “Abracadabra” stands out for its funky vibe in addition to for the best way it showcases YooA’s excellent and versatile expertise: she begins the refrain sexily earlier than switching gears to let her clear vocals sparkle playfully — and that’s to say nothing of the must-watch efficiency video!

9. “THIS IS NOT A SONG, 1929” — 2PM’s Jun.Okay

2PM’s Jun.Okay composed, organized, and wrote lyrics for this attractive ballad, which showcases the singer’s wealthy and highly effective vocals. The refrain is downright shiver-inducing, and its distinctive title is derived from the artist René Magritte’s well-known 1929 portray that emphasizes the phrase “This isn’t a pipe.” Take a pay attention and let Jun.Okay contact your coronary heart together with his velvety voice:

10. “HELL IN HEAVEN” — TWICE

“HELL IN HEAVEN” is a b-side off of TWICE’s “Eyes Large Open” album, and it performs off the identical theme of temptation as their title observe “I CAN’T STOP ME.” However with flirty beats and sultry, breathless vocals, this track is successful in its personal proper. “HELL IN HEAVEN” makes you are feeling such as you’re immersed in a steamy jungle of those girls’ appeal, and also you received’t wish to escape!

11. “IMAGINE” — BROOKLYN

In the event you haven’t heard of BROOKLYN, this solo artist debuted in 2019 and is just getting higher, turning up the warmth for his 2020 launch! “IMAGINE” is an intense dance observe with a darkish, edgy really feel. With its driving instrumentals and catchy traces, we assure you’ll have “think about that, woman” operating by way of your head!

12. “9LIVES” — Hyolyn

“9LIVES” not solely is an attractive ballad, but in addition has a mesmerizing dance-focused music video that you just’ll wish to watch again and again. The track is in English, and thru her highly effective and emotion-laden vocals, Hyolyn tells a narrative about being on her final “life for love,” hoping that this ultimate probability will work out moderately than leaving her damaged.

13. “Cartoon” — Block B’s Zico

(*20*)

Zico has been the ray of sunshine all of us wanted this yr, and in the event you beloved his hit “Any Track,” you’ll additionally take pleasure in its underrated cousin “Cartoon.” The observe has the identical successful mixture of infectious vitality and catchy melody, which suggests it’s certain to make you smile — as will its music video, which places a unusual spin on a post-apocalyptic idea!

14. “Let Me Go” — Crush and Ladies’ Technology’s Taeyeon

As its title suggests, “Let Me Go” is a breakup track, as R&B singer Crush and Taeyeon inform two sides of an impending parting. Whereas it’s wistful, the ballad can also be soothing and above all, stunning: Crush’s and Tayeon’s voices are every heavenly sufficient on their very own, however when the 2 come collectively to duet within the second half of the track, it’s actually a deal with for the ears.

15. “RIDE” — KNK

KNK is a perennially underrated group, and “RIDE” is their newest: a elegant dance observe with recent synths, the observe is a easy journey befitting of the mini album idea for “KNK AIRLINE.” Let the boys take you on a experience with this cool track, and be sure to don’t miss their intricate choreography!

16. “MISS YOU” — B.O.Y

Listening to “MISS YOU” is like being wrapped in a tender blanket: it’s soothing, feel-good heat. The track is easy, however that’s what makes it such an ideal occupation of candy emotions. It’s B.O.Y’s fourth launch as a duo, following the disbandment of MYTEEN, and we’re excited to see what the fellows have in retailer for us sooner or later!

17. “D.B.D.B.DIB” — SATURDAY

“D.B.D.B.DIB” is simply pure enjoyable, and its infectious vitality is difficult to withstand! The girls alternate between a extra typical youthful woman group idea and flirtier sections with heavy bass and raps, preserving issues attention-grabbing. But it surely’s the saxophone riffs within the refrain that make this track stand out and make it one of many extra distinctive dance tracks of 2020!

18. “Run Away” — WINNER’s Track Mino

“Run away” is the title observe off of Track Mino’s second solo album, however in some way didn’t get practically the eye that his 2018 “Fiancé” garnered. This is likely to be as a result of “Run away” is extra emotional and uncooked, as Mino begs a lover to get away from him earlier than their romance causes extra ache. With notes of vacancy, unimaginable rap verses, and an explosively highly effective refrain, “Run away” hits deep.

19. “OOPSY” — Weki Meki

Weki Meki has had a string of stable releases this yr, and whereas they lastly caught consideration with the daring “COOL,” their earlier launch “OOPSY” can also be successful in its personal proper! With lyrics about by accident beginning to crush on somebody, the track is a coy, playful delight that’s certain to get caught in your head.

20. “Like a Film” — B1A4

“Like a Film” is B1A4’s first comeback as a trio, and it sounds like one thing out of a fairytale. The track has an old style cinematic really feel that’s befitting of those Okay-pop princes, and its heat and fuzzy vibe makes it not solely one of many strongest, underrated hits of 2020 but in addition a timeless feel-good track.

Hey Soompiers, which of those songs or artists is your fave? What different songs do you assume have been underrated this yr? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

hgordon stays up manner too late on weeknights marathoning Okay-dramas and attempting to maintain up with the most recent Okay-pop releases.