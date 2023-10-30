20 Of The Best Zombie Movies:

Let’s try to figure out what zombies are before we talk about zombie movies. Are they dead people who have come back to life? Or are they people who have lost authority over their bodies because a virus or alien sent something into their thoughts and took over?

Are they dead bodies that are still alive? Or are they dead people who are still alive? In the end, it turns out that all of these are just reasonable reasons for zombies. Because of this, we can watch different types of zombie videos. That being said, here is a list of zombie videos that you can watch.

There are so many shows and movies available that it has something for everyone. They even have horror and zombie pictures. These books made zombies more famous, which can be traced back to George A.

The first movie with an exciting, bloody, and action-packed plot was Romero’s Night of the Living Dead. People have been interested in and scared of the idea of the undead for a long time, as well as filmmakers has made sure that its users have a lot of choices.

The Plague:

With its scary kids, “The Plague,” directed through Hal Masonberg, is yet another movie about kids being scared, like the twins who were killed in “The Shining” and “The Exorcist” by Stanley Kubrick and William Friedkin.

It tells how all nine-year-olds and younger children around the world get a disease that puts them to sleep for ten years. The kids then wake up, but they’re not kids anymore. They’re zombie-like beings that won’t stop until they’ve killed all the adults.

Even worse, because of their group awareness, they are all learning and growing at the same time. These kids are being killed, and adults need to stop it. Watch “The Plague” to learn how to keep kids from killing adults.

Resident Evil Apocalypse:

The Resident Evil series has done very well with everything from video games to cartoon movies. Resident Evil: Apocalypse is about average compared to other games in the series.

Alice was in a hospital in Raccoon City when the second movie came out in 2004. She learns that her strength and abilities have been boosted and employs them to get away from the city’s chaos.

In order to get out of Raccoon City alive before a nuclear bomb goes off, Alice teams up with a Rescue Service team in search of a little girl named Angie.

One Cut Of The Dead:

One Cut of the Dead was a comedy-drama movie that came out in 2017. It stars Takayuki Hamatsu, Yuzuki Akiyama, as well as Harumi Shuhama.

Shin’ichirô Ueda, Takeshi Sone, and the other group members are very good at what they do. Metacritic gave the movie 86 on a scale of 100 possible points, while IMDb gave it 7.6 out of 10.

An unfinished water treatment plant is used by a low-budget zombie movie group to start filming. Because the plant has a scary history, director Higurashi plans for a blood pentagram to be drawn on it to bring real zombies to life.

Some of the cast and crew slowly get sick and start attacking the others, but the director won’t stop filming because he wants it to look real.

Zombie Town:

Heart needs to watch a film that doesn’t make sense every once within a while. “Zombie Town,” which was directed through Peter Lepeniotis, is a scary comedy that does just that.

There are zombies everywhere in Carverville when a zombie cinema opening turns the people there into zombies because of a film reel that has some kind of spell on it.

Amy and Mike, two teens, need to find the director and get rid of the curse before time runs out. You could say that horror is much less important than comedy, but this movie is perfect if you want to watch something funny that makes fun of zombies.

Madi Monroe plays Amy, Marlon Kazadi plays Mike, and Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd, Brenna Coates, Henry Czerny, as well as Callan Potter are also in the group.

Train To Busan:

Train to Busan was a South Korean zombie movie about a father named Seok-woo who is separated and works a lot. He is taking his daughter Soo-an to Busan to meet her mother. But things get scary when a zombie virus spreads and people who have it start attacking people upon the train.

Thanks to Yeon Sang-ho’s great direction, the movie has a powerful and gripping plot that keeps you upon the edge of your seat. Fans of zombie movies who like well-thought-out plots and characters should definitely see Train to Busan.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure:

This is the third and last movie in the Maze Runner series. It was directed via Wes Ball and is based on James Dashner’s 2011 book “The Death Cure.” The movie shows Thomas, his friend Newt, and his friend Frypan.

They are all immune to the virus that has killed many people around the world. When they learn that a resistant friend of theirs was being abused or used in experiments by the bad group WCKD, they plan to save him.

But that won’t be easy because people who have been infected with the virus that turns people into zombies are waiting for them on the way. Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Dexter Darden, Ki Hong Lee, Kaya Scodelario, Will Poulter, as well as Giancarlo Esposito are some of the actors lined up.

The Crazies:

It’s a unique zombie movie that takes place in an unassuming farming town in 2010, and it shows a new type of zombies that still have some human traits.

The strange plane crashes into a body of water close to the small town, which is the start of everything. David, the town’s sheriff, has to save the people he cares about while also caring about himself as well as his partner, Russell.

Super 8:

When it came out in 2011, Super 8 got J.J. Abrams a lot of praise, which he earned. For about one hour and fifty-two minutes, his sharp and sure direction kept people glued to their places.

It goes without saying that the movie made a lot of money at the box office, which made the creators very happy. By the time it was over, it had made about $260,095,986 around the world.

There was a Super 8 film competition in 1979, and six kids chose to make a zombie movie. At midnight, they are filming at a tram station when they see a pickup truck hit an oncoming train head-on, destroying it and sending it off track.

As they get closer to the wreckage, they see that their biology teacher, Dr. Woodward, is driving the truck. Strange things start to happen in town over a period of time, and the kids soon figure out that it has something to do with the accident they saw.

Day Of The Dead:

“Day of the Dead,” directed through George A. Romero, is a zombie movie that a lot of people love. ‘Night of the Living Dead’ and ‘Dawn of the Dead’ came before this. It is the third movie in the series.

The movie shows that zombies are almost everywhere, and people have hidden away in underground bunkers. Some people, though, are always trying to be smart. In this case, it’s the doctors who utilize the zombies for investigations, which the soldiers don’t like.

After a terrible event, zombies make their way to the bunker. Do you want to know what comes next? While “chaos” is a good word to describe it, “Day of the Dead” is a much more accurate and graphic answer.

#Alive:

#Alive is a zombie movie from South Korea about a gamer named Oh Joon-woo who gets trapped in his room during a zombie outbreak. The movie shows how he stays alive and goes crazy while he tries to seek a way out. #Alive is a great movie about loneliness and being alone, and Yoo Ah-in gives a great performance.

28 Weeks Later:

The word “infected” sounds scarier than “zombies,” don’t you agree? In this movie, directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, the Rage virus strikes again, this time six months after it initially hit London within “28 Days Later.” This movie is a separate sequel to that movie.

The city was put under quarantine, and refugees were coming back. But an adventure by two kids starts a chain of events that leads to the spread and, later, the attack by the “infected.”

Along with Jeremy Renner, Robert Carlyle, Imogen Poots, Rose Byrne, Idris Elba, Harold Perrineau, as well as Catherine McCormack, the movie has a great cast.

I Am Legend:

A doctor called Robert Neville constitutes a single of the few people who are still alive years after a plague killed most of the people on Earth. He is trying hard to find a cure. Those who were left behind have changed into monsters that will do anything to kill the people that are still alive.

After Neville takes one of the female plaque victims, he risks everything to save everyone, even though he has to deal with his own loses along the way. I Am Legend is an emotional and action-packed roller ride, and there is a different finish that might be superior to the first one.

World War Z:

Marc Forster directed the movie World War Z, which is an action thriller. The movie came out in 2013 and has a length of 1 hour and 56 minutes. Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos, as well as Daniella Kertesz are some of the stars who play lead roles.

When zombies take over the world, Gerry Lane, his family, and a former UN investigator’s life are turned upside down. A UN chopper comes and saves them. They are then taken to the US.

Navy ship where experts are looking into the spread. There is very little time left for Gerry and his team to learn more about the virus and find where it came from.

He quickly learns that a virus can help them hide from the zombies, even though they fail to discover a fix. But the virus is kept in a part of Cardiff’s WHO building that is full of zombies.

Shaun Of The Dead:

There is hope in this movie for people who feel like they have no purpose or use in life. You could be the one who takes the battle to the zombies.

Edgar Wright’s “Shaun of the Dead” is a truly zombie-themed comedy about a London-based electronics seller named Shaun whose life has run out of steam. But when the zombie apocalypse comes, he has to risk his life to safeguard his girlfriend and hide until things get back to normal.

But how is that going to be possible? Will he even make it through the zombie attack? Simon Pegg plays Shaun in this funny movie, which also stars Edgar Wright, Nick Frost, Kate Ashfield, Lucy Davis, Peter Serafinowicz, as well as Bill Nighy.

Night Of The Living Dead:

“Night of the Living Dead” was the first horror movie to show zombies to the public. The movie, which was directed by George A. Romero, is about a group of strangers who hide out in a barn to get away from the zombies that eat people. Night of the Living Dead was a classic that will never go out of style. Its creepy mood, realistic blood effects, and social comments make it still relevant today.

Anna And The Apocalypse:

Anna and the Apocalypse is a new movie directed by John McPhail. It stars Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, as well as Sarah Swire, and it’s about a small town called Little Haven that has been destroyed by zombies.

Anna, a girl, has to get used to her new life. She as well as her friends look for a safe place to stay, so they dance and sing their way via it in order to keep things fun. At first, it seems like a game, but Anna soon learns that things are much worse as well as the zombies are ready to kill.

The Night Eats The World:

The Night Eats the World was a French zombie movie about how lonely and isolated it is to live in a world after the end of the world. The movie is about a singer named Sam who wakes up after a party to find zombies all over the city.

The Night Eats the World was a slow-moving movie that puts mood over action. It has a haunting score and a great performance from the lead actor.

Zombieland:

Zombieland is a scary comedy about a college student named Columbus who teams up with a tough guy named Tallahassee to survive the end of the world. They meet Wichita as well as Little Rock along the way, as well as the four of them set out to find a safe place.

Zombieland is a funny, action-packed movie that takes the zombie subgenre in a new direction. The cast does a great job, and there is a memorable surprise.

Little Monsters:

Luisa Nyong’o, Alexander England, Josh Gad, as well as Diesel La Torraca play in Abe Forsythe’s zombie-themed black comedy “Little Monsters.” The movie is about a singer named Dave who has lost everything and has to move in with his sister to take care of her son Felix after a bad breakup.

Dave drops him off at school and meets Miss Caroline, the kindergarten teacher. The boy has a field trip to the farm coming up. He offers to be her guardian because he has a strange attraction to her and wants to impress her.

But when zombies from a U.S. testing center get to the farm, the teachers and children who are not zombies are suddenly in a fight for their lives.

Cargo:

Cargo is an Australian zombie film that looks at how to stay alive and how to be a parent. In the movie, Andy is a dad in the Australian bush who is trying to keep his baby girl safe from zombies. Cargo is a moving and touching movie that takes a fresh look at the zombie subgenre. The actors give great performances, and the photography is beautiful.