20 Only Fools and Horses questions for your home pub quiz

Maybe solely fools and horses work, however everybody loves a great quiz – and digital quizzes are extra well-liked than ever now. So subsequent time you’re on Home Celebration, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger take a digital journey to Peckham with this themed quiz.

has a spherical devoted to traditional BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses you should utilize at your subsequent on-line gathering – learn on for 20 questions!. Solutions under – no Del Boy-style dishonest…

Questions

Uncle Albert famously took half within the Second World Warfare – however was he within the Navy, the Air Drive or the Military? What was the title of the Boycie’s flirtatious spouse? Which veteran sitcom author created the collection? What does it say on the aspect of their iconic Robin Reliant? Who was the one primary forged member to return for prequel collection Rock & Chips? Which soccer legend joined the forged for a Sport Aid particular in 2014? Which (incorrect) title does Set off name Rodney? What’s the title of the tower block the Trotters dwell in? What was the title of Del Boy and Raquel’s son? Who sang the long-lasting theme tune? The episode Time on Our Palms holds the document for the very best UK viewers for a sitcom – what number of viewers did the episode entice? What’s the age distinction between Del Boy and Rodney? What merchandise lastly makes the Trotters millionaires? What does Raquel secretly work as when she first meets Del Boy? What number of heads and handles does Set off declare that his “identical” broom has had? What airport was the satellite tv for pc dish stolen from in The Sky’s The Restrict? How excessive does Cassandra say Damien was on the diving board in If They Might See Us Now? What 12 months did Only Fools and Horses The Musical premiere within the West Finish? What 1982 episode featured the well-known chandelier incident? Full this phrase: “Subsequent time this 12 months we’ll be….”

Solutions