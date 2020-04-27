20 Peaky Blinders questions for your home pub quiz

Peaky Blinders has shot to the highest of the British TV tree with a devoted fanbase, iconic characters and single-handedly introduced flat caps again into mainstream vogue – for higher or for worse.
Tommy Shelby and the remainder of the Blinders girls and boys aren’t due for a return to our screens for a while, however there’s a lot to look again over throughout the present’s 5 seasons.
Questions
- Outdoors of Tommy, Arthur, Polly and Ada, which character has featured in probably the most episodes all through the historical past of the present?
- What’s the official title of the Peaky Blinders’ household enterprise?
- Which Jurassic Park actor performed the position of Inspector Campbell?
- Through which metropolis did Grace declare to have labored in a pub previous to her arrival within the present?
- Which 12 months is the primary episode of the primary season set in?
- Give the total title of Adrien Brody’s character within the fourth season.
- What product does Alfie Solomons make in his warehouses at Camden?
- Which supposedly cursed gem stone is Grace carrying when she is shot and killed by an murderer?
- Which spiritual motion did Linda Shelby belong to?
- Tom Hardy – who performs Alfie Solomons – is married to the actress who performs which Peaky Blinders character?
- Who performs the Peaky Blinders theme tune?
- Actual life brothers Finn Cole and Joe Cole play which two characters in Peaky Blinders?
- What number of actors play the position of Winston Churchill all through the entire present?
- Through which English metropolis is the present set?
- Cilian Murphy and Tom Hardy have starred in three movies collectively: Inception, Darkish Knight Rises and ____.
- What’s Polly’s surname?
- The top of which animal is current on high of Inspector Campbell’s strolling cane?
- What’s the title of Tommy’s gray race horse in season 2?
- Which political get together is Tommy formally a part of when he turns into an MP?
- What number of episodes are there within the collection to date?
Solutions
- Charlie Sturdy
- Shelby Firm Restricted
- Sam Neill
- Dublin
- 1919
- Luca Changretta
- Rum
- Sapphire
- Quakers
- Might Carleton (Charlotte Riley)
- Nick Cave (and the Unhealthy Seeds)
- Michael Grey, John Shelby
- Three
- Birmingham
- Dunkirk
- Grey
- Wolf
- Grace’s Secret
- Labour
- 30
