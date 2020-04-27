20 Peaky Blinders questions for your home pub quiz

Peaky Blinders has shot to the highest of the British TV tree with a devoted fanbase, iconic characters and single-handedly introduced flat caps again into mainstream vogue – for higher or for worse.

Tommy Shelby and the remainder of the Blinders girls and boys aren’t due for a return to our screens for a while, however there’s a lot to look again over throughout the present’s 5 seasons.

Questions

Outdoors of Tommy, Arthur, Polly and Ada, which character has featured in probably the most episodes all through the historical past of the present? What’s the official title of the Peaky Blinders’ household enterprise? Which Jurassic Park actor performed the position of Inspector Campbell? Through which metropolis did Grace declare to have labored in a pub previous to her arrival within the present? Which 12 months is the primary episode of the primary season set in? Give the total title of Adrien Brody’s character within the fourth season. What product does Alfie Solomons make in his warehouses at Camden? Which supposedly cursed gem stone is Grace carrying when she is shot and killed by an murderer? Which spiritual motion did Linda Shelby belong to? Tom Hardy – who performs Alfie Solomons – is married to the actress who performs which Peaky Blinders character? Who performs the Peaky Blinders theme tune? Actual life brothers Finn Cole and Joe Cole play which two characters in Peaky Blinders? What number of actors play the position of Winston Churchill all through the entire present? Through which English metropolis is the present set? Cilian Murphy and Tom Hardy have starred in three movies collectively: Inception, Darkish Knight Rises and ____. What’s Polly’s surname? The top of which animal is current on high of Inspector Campbell’s strolling cane? What’s the title of Tommy’s gray race horse in season 2? Which political get together is Tommy formally a part of when he turns into an MP? What number of episodes are there within the collection to date?

Solutions

Charlie Sturdy Shelby Firm Restricted Sam Neill Dublin 1919 Luca Changretta Rum Sapphire Quakers Might Carleton (Charlotte Riley) Nick Cave (and the Unhealthy Seeds) Michael Grey, John Shelby Three Birmingham Dunkirk Grey Wolf Grace’s Secret Labour 30