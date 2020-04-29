20 politics questions for your home pub quiz

With the information taking a break from Brexit and the Basic Election achieved and dusted, politics can return to the pub quiz rotation with out the chance of a combat breaking out. So from a protected distance over Home Social gathering, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger, see what your family and friends learn about Parliament’s lengthy and assorted historical past…

is right here with a spherical dedicated to politics you should utilize at your subsequent on-line gathering – learn on for 20 fiendish questions! Solutions under – no dishonest…

Let’s declare this parliamentary session open…

Questions

Which state was George W Bush governor of earlier than turning into President of america? Which former British Prime Minister graduated from Oxford College in 1947 with Second-Class Honours in Chemistry? How lengthy does Prime Minister’s Questions final? A member of which band threw a bucket of water over John Prescott on the 1998 Brit Awards? What did Theresa Might declare was the naughtiest factor she had achieved as a baby in a 2017 interview? Which politician described Russia as “a riddle, wrapped in a thriller, inside an enigma”? What’s the title of the gallery for members of the general public to observe The Home of Commons? What’s the official title of Large Ben? What animal is the image of the US Democratic Social gathering? Who’s the present King of Jordan? The place did Richard Nixon maintain his well-known “I’m Not a Criminal” press convention? Who was the one British Prime Minister to be assassinated? Which US President was identified with polio after turning into paralysed from the waist down? What have been French Fries renamed to in a number of US Congressional cafeterias after France refused to help the Iraq Warfare? Former chief of Change UK Anna Soubry was once a presenter on which long-running daytime present? True or false: in 2002 the President of Turkmenistan renamed the month of January after himself In the course of the State Opening of Parliament, the doorways of the Home of Lords are shut in entrance of Black Rod – what historic occasion does this ritual date again to? “Should you let a bully come into your entrance yard, the following day he’ll be on your porch” is a quote from which US President? How lengthy is a French President elected for? Which Conservative politician famously fed British beef to his daughter, in a press occasion to show its security from B.S.E?

Solutions