20 Royal Family questions for your home pub quiz

Whether or not it’s because of the newest season of The Crown on Netflix or more moderen occasions comparable to Megxit, the Royal Family are by no means removed from the headlines. So subsequent time you’re on Home Occasion, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger see simply how a lot your family and friends know concerning the dramatic lives of the world-famous royal dynasty.

is right here with a spherical dedicated to the British Royal Family you should use at your subsequent on-line gathering – learn on for 20 questions match for a Queen! Solutions beneath – no dishonest…

And when you’re achieved, why not attempt our TV pub quiz, movie pub quiz, music quiz, sport pub quiz or The Crown pub quiz for dimension? Plus there’s many, many extra pub quizzes accessible as a part of our bumper common data pub quiz.

Now, one declares the quiz open…

Questions

What number of great-grandchildren does the Queen have? What nation was Prince Philip born in? What yr did the Queen famously describe as an “annus horribilis”? How previous was the Queen on the time of her coronation? True or false: the Queen was in Kenya when she learnt of the loss of life of her father King George VI What did the Queen work as whereas enlisted within the navy throughout World Struggle Two? The Queen’s official birthday is in June – however when is her precise birthday? Princess Anne and Zara Tindall have each competed within the Olympics wherein sport? Zara’s husband Mike Tindall performed which sport professionally? What breed of canine is the Queen famously a fan of? Together with workers bedrooms, bedrooms are there in Buckingham Palace? How previous was the Queen when she met Prince Philip? What flower do all royal brides have of their bouquet? What are Charles and Camilla’s nicknames for one another? At what college did Prince William meet Kate Middleton? At what citadel did the investiture of Prince Charles happen? What’s the title of the Queen’s Norfolk residence? The 2011 modification that means male descendants not take precedence over females was signed wherein Australian metropolis? Who’s the Queen’s youngest son? The place was Prince Harry deployed to throughout his two excursions within the military?

Solutions