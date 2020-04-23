20 Sci-Fi and Fantasy questions for your home pub quiz

The UK is getting obsessive about on-line quizzing in the intervening time, with folks from all walks of life coming collectively nearly and testing one another’s trivia expertise whereas so many people are prevented from socialising in particular person.

In fact, whereas taking part in the quizzes with your associates and household is straightforward getting the questions collectively could be a bit trickier – which is why right here at RadioTimes.com we’ve assembled an entire host of pub quiz questions for you to pick from throughout a wide range of genres, subjects and franchises.

That is the Sci-Fi and Fantasy pub quiz, so if you happen to’re wanting for questions about ray weapons and dragons, TARDISes and hobbitses, warlocks and robots that is the quiz for you.

And when you’re completed, why not strive our And when you’re completed, why not strive our normal data pub quiz, TV pub quiz, music pub quiz, movie pub quiz, sport pub quiz, soaps pub quiz, Netflix pub quiz, Harry Potter pub quiz , Marvel pub quiz, geography pub quiz, meals and drink pub quiz, comedy anagrams pub quiz, James Bond pub quiz, movie anagrams pub quiz , historical past pub quiz, science pub quiz, expertise pub quiz and Disney pub quiz for dimension?

Questions

Which character speaks the primary line within the unique 1977 Star Wars film? Captain James Kirk is probably the most well-known Captain of the united statesEnterprise in Star Trek – however who had the job earlier than him within the TV sequence? When Physician Who got here again to TV in 2005, it filmed beneath a secret codename. What was that codename? Which animated cartoon scientist’s catchphrase is “Wubba lubba dub dub!”? Which of those 4 Marvel film characters was NOT recast in a later movie? Pink Cranium /Common “Thunderbolt” Ross/ Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk/James Rhodes, aka Warfare Machine What’s the superhero alter-ego of the character Billy Batson? Within the BBC TV sequence Merlin, who performed Merlin? In Recreation of Thrones, what’s the identify of Westeros’ capital metropolis? What was Hermione’s unique surname in JK Rowling’s early notes for the Harry Potter books? Title one among sci-fi writer Isaac Asimov’s Three Guidelines of Robotics (as seen within the film I, Robotic.) In what 12 months did the Daleks first seem in Physician Who? Within the TV adaptation of the Witcher fantasy novels, what’s the full identify of Henry Cavill’s lead character? Full the next well-known quote from the TV sequence Misplaced in Area: “Hazard ____ _____.” The place have been Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films filmed? In 2001: A Area Odyssey, what track does the rogue laptop system HAL 9000 sing to himself as he’s shut down? Within the Batman comics, Dick Grayson was the primary to behave because the Caped Crusader’s sidekick Robin. Are you able to identify one of many different fictional characters to tackle the superhero id? How outdated was Jedi Grasp Yoda when he died in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Again? Within the movie Jurassic Park, what’s the identify of the island the place park is situated? Within the Alien film sequence, what’s the identify of Ellen Ripley’s pet cat? What precisely is Deep Area 9 within the tv sequence Star Trek: Deep Area 9?

Solutions

C-3PO Captain Christopher Pike Torchwood Rick Sanchez, Rick & Morty Common “Thunderbolt” Ross (performed by William Harm throughout) Shazam! (could settle for Captain Marvel) Colin Morgan King’s Touchdown Puckle, fairly than Granger First Regulation –A robotic could not injure a human being or, via inaction, enable a human being to return to hurt. Second Regulation – A robotic should obey the orders given it by human beings besides the place such orders would battle with the First Regulation. Third Regulation – A robotic should defend its personal existence so long as such safety doesn’t battle with the First or Second Legal guidelines. 1963 Geralt of Rivia Full quote: “Hazard, Will Robinson.” New Zealand The nursery rhyme Daisy Bell (Bicycle constructed for Two) Jason Todd/Tim Drake/Stephanie Brown/Damian Wayne/Carrie Kelley Round 900 years outdated Isla Nubar Jonesy An area station

