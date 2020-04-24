20 Simpsons questions for your home pub quiz

Digital quizzes are the brand new craze as all of us search for new methods to entertain ourselves in lockdown, with many people utilizing Zoom, Google Hangouts, Houseparty or one other app to pit our wits in opposition to family and friends.

However should you’re struggling to give you difficult quiz questions, RadioTimes.com has bought you coated, with an enormous vary of questions on varied totally different subjects.

Right here’s 20 questions (and solutions) for a Simpsons Pub Quiz, all about Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie and their neighbours in Springfield – they usually’re difficult sufficient that even a brainbox like Lisa may battle!

Questions

In what 12 months did the primary episode of The Simpsons air? What’s the title of the Simpsons’ pet canine? Which cartoon impressed The Itchy & Scratchy Present? What’s Marge’s pure hair color? Who composed The Simpsons’ theme tune? What’s Homer’s job? What number of cats have the Simpsons had? Title the three kinds of Duff Beer which might be served by the identical pipe in season four episode 16 Duffless What’s Marge’s maiden title? Who did Matt Groening voice? What number of youngsters to Apu and Manjula have? What’s Mr Burns’ catchphrase? Which Simpsons child starred within the quick Playdate with Future? What’s Bart’s full title? Which real-life dictator shares his surname with Milhouse’s mom? What’s the title of the retirement home the place Homer’s father, Abraham Simpson, lives? Which member of the Simpsons household is a vegetarian? What are Marge’s twin sisters known as? What number of instances has Krusty the Clown been married? Which Springfield resident typically seems because the Satan?

Solutions

1989 Santa’s Little Helper Tom and Jerry Gray Danny Elfman Nuclear Security Inspector 5, although Snowball V is also known as the brand new and improved Snowball II Duff, Duff Lite and Duff Dry Himself Bouvier Eight Wonderful! Maggie Simpson Bartholomew JoJo Simpson Benito Mussolini Springfield Retirement Fort Lisa Simpson Patty and Selma Fifteen Ned Flanders