20 sitcom questions for your home pub quiz

Today everybody’s binging field units or competing in digital quizzes – so why not mix the 2? Subsequent time you’re on Home Social gathering, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger take a look at your family and friends sitcom data on all the things from Fawlty Towers to Fleabag.

is right here with a spherical dedicated to soaps you should utilize at your subsequent on-line gathering – learn on for 20 fiendish questions! Solutions beneath – no dishonest…

And when you’re carried out, why not strive our TV pub quiz, movie pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz for dimension? Plus there’s many, many extra pub quizzes accessible as a part of our bumper common data pub quiz.

Questions

What was the unique title for Dad’s Military? Full this Solely Fools and Horses catchphrase: “Subsequent time this 12 months we’ll be….” What’s the identify of Blackadder’s trustworthy however dim-witted servant? What’s the identify of Jim’s unique canine in Friday Evening Dinner? Who was the primary male character to get married in The Large Bang Idea? Who did Wendy Richard play in Are You Being Served? Wherein city is The Workplace UK set? What’s the identify of the ultimate episode of M*A*S*H, which drew 125million viewers within the US? Anthony, Barbara, Dave, Denise and Jim are members of which well-known TV household? Who performs Gary’s flatmate within the first sequence of Males Behaving Badly? True or false: Josh Radnor does the voice-over on How I Met Your Mom Mila Kunis had her first kiss with future husband Ashton Kutcher on which nostalgic sitcom? In Rising Damp Rigsby would at all times image what animal when fascinated with his mother-in-law? In what county was Fawlty Towers set, which was additionally the placement of the real-life resort that impressed the present? In what 12 months did traditional Ronnie Barker sitcom Porridge start? Lister, Rimmer and Kryten are characters wherein sci-fi sitcom? True or false: Fleabag was initially a one-woman play What’s the identify of the cafe in Buddies? “What’s Occurring?” is commonly requested by which Gavin and Stacey character? In Outnumbered, what’s the surname of Jake, Ben and Karen?

Solutions