20 Star Wars questions for your home pub quiz

The continuing coronavirus pandemic has pressured folks to be considerably extra artistic in relation to discovering methods to socialize – and one among many new actions to emerge has been the video chat puz quiz.

However when it’s your flip to host, it may be difficult to give you killer questions that’ll hopefully each problem and delight your quizzers!

Properly though present restrictions would possibly imply that travelling anyplace, by no means thoughts to a galaxy far far-off, isn’t fairly attainable proper now – it’s nonetheless attainable to delight in all issues Star Wars – so we’ve give you some themed questions for you.

All questions and solutions are beneath…

And when you’re performed, why not strive our TV pub quiz, movie pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz for dimension? Plus there’s many, many extra pub quizzes out there as a part of our bumper basic data pub quiz.

Questions

Within the first ever Star Wars reside motion TV sequence, Tha Mandalorian, which actor performs the title character? What’s the identify of the bounty hunter who captured Han Solo in The Empire Strikes Again Which area opera cartoon initially impressed George Lucas to put in writing the primary Star Wars movie? What color was Qui-Gon Jinn’s lightsaber? In whole, what number of sequence have there been of animated sequence Star Wars: The Clone Wars? Who was the director of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? In The Empire Strikes Again, Lando Calrissian is the Baron Administrator of Cloud Metropolis on which planet? What day of the 12 months is understood by followers as Star Wars Day? What’s the identify of Jabba the Hutt’s in-house band in Return of the Jedi? Who performed younger Han Solo within the 2018 movie Solo: A Star Wars Story? Which Star Wars movie has essentially the most Academy Awards to its identify? Jar Jar Binks belongs to what species? Which actor was “digitally resurrected” to posthumously seem in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? What’s the identify of the planet on which Luke Skywalker goes into hiding for a number of years? Kendal Ozzel was the commanding officer of which ship? In what 12 months was the primary installment of the Star Wars: Battlefront online game sequence launched? Adam Driver turned down a job during which different blockbuster to play Kylo Ren? Are you able to identify the Jedi Council member who’s of the identical species as Yoda? Which species believed that C-3PO could be “some form of god”? Which acclaimed actress stars as Maz Kanata within the sequel trilogy?

Solutions

Pedro Pascal Boba Fett Flash Gordon Inexperienced Seven Gareth Edwards Bespin Might 4th The Max Rebo Band Alden Ehrenreich Star Wars: A New Hope (6 wins) Gungan Peter Cushing Ahch-To The Executor 2004 Batman vs Superman Yaddle Ewoks Lupita Nyong’o