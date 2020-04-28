20 tennis questions for your home pub quiz

Tennis is on maintain for now with majors to be rapidly rearranged and Wimbledon cancelled in 2020.

Nevertheless, that simply offers us the proper alternative to reminisce on among the most interesting gamers, tournaments and achievements within the sport’s historical past through a celebratory pub quiz.

Questions

Which two gamers met in three consecutive Wimbledon finals in 1988, 1989 and 1990? Nicolas Mahut and John Isner recorded the longest tennis match in historical past at Wimbledon in 2010. What number of video games have been performed in complete throughout the closing set? What number of occasions has Rafael Nadal gained the French Open? Roger Federer was born by which Swiss metropolis? What number of Olympic gold medals has Andy Murray gained? Who was the primary individual to win Wimbledon with an invite? What number of Grand Slam singles titles has Serena Williams gained? Wherein yr was Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s epic Wimbledon closing that ended at 9:15pm at nighttime, a yr earlier than the Centre Courtroom roof was put in? Who’s the present world No 1 within the Girls’s sport (WTA rankings)? Who’s the present world No 1 within the Males’s sport (ATP rankings)? Who’s the final participant to win back-to-back Girls’s singles Grand Slam titles? Wherein yr did Serena Williams win her final Grand Slam singles title? Who did Roger Federer beat within the closing to assert his first Wimbledon title in 2003? Which tennis celebrity is the one participant to realize a Golden Slam? (Successful all 4 Grand Slams and an Olympic gold in the identical calendar yr) Fred Perry was the final British man to win Wimbledon earlier than Andy Murray. Which yr was Perry’s final triumph? Serena and Venus Williams performed one another in 4 consecutive Grand Slam finals between 2002 and 2003. What number of of these matches did Venus win? What number of occasions has Andy Murray gained the Davis Cup? Who’s the final British lady to win a Grand Slam? What’s the official capability of Centre Courtroom? (to the closest thousand) Nick Kyrgios’ highest ATP tennis rating is within the high 10 – true or false?

Solutions