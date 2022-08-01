20 Terribly Underrated PS3, Xbox 360, and Wii Games Picked by Gameplay Readers

The Wii, PS3 and Xbox 360 generation left us with authentic great games known to all. But there were others who, with greater or lesser success, managed to conquer the hearts of many video game fans. This video is dedicated to those hidden gems or underrated games, chosen by you! Welcome to our first Spectator Edition.

We are not going to lie to you: we had a hard time making a selection of 20 underrated PS3, Xbox 360 and Wii games. And we’re not going to lie to you either: it took us a long time to make a selection of, again, 20 hidden gems… this time based on your comments! Because yes: this video is born from you, from your suggestions and recommendations. What are you going to find in this new top? Well, a wide variety of games that for one reason or another did not receive all the love that could be expected, that divided the press and the fans themselves, or simply titles that today are considered cult games by many of you. The list is very varied as it includes proposals as disparate as Dante’s Inferno, or the bloody and very explicit slingshots of Madworld or Splatterhouse Remake. We also anticipate that there is a lot of action game: you have asked us to include Bionic Commando, and we have done so; You have asked us for Brutal Legend, and your wishes are orders; and you have asked us for Bulletstorm… and there you have it.

Con about 450 comments and also a community channel in which many others contributed your opinions, the 3DJuegos team has tried to take the most representative games of all those that you have named. There are titles for all tastes: action, JRPG, hack’n slash, racing, stealth… with some of the most notorious games of its time, such as the long-awaited Lost Odyssey for Xbox 360, one of the last JRPGs that the father of the Final Fantasy saga designed on consoles before making the leap to the mobile gaming market.

Obviously we may have left some other game out of the top, which says a lot in favor of the Wii, PS3 and Xbox 360 generation, since there were not a few great games that made us vibrate with emotion in those years. If this is your case and you are still missing a terribly underrated game, once again we invite you to tell us about it. What did you think of the list? And what other games of the Xbox 360, Wii and PS3 generation can be considered “terribly underrated”?

