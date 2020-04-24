20 true or false questions for your home pub quiz

On-line quizzing is all the craze proper now – and nothing rocks a quizzer’s confidence like a superb true or false query. So subsequent time you’re on Home Social gathering, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger take a look at your mates with these devilish true or false questions – they nonetheless have a 50% probability…

is right here with a spherical dedicated to true or false questions to boost your subsequent on-line quiz – learn on for 20 statements which can or might not be true…

What is certainly true is that it’s query time – and the solutions are down beneath whenever you’re prepared.

Cyclones spin in a clockwise route within the southern hemisphere Goldfish solely have a reminiscence of three seconds The capital of Libya is Benghazi Brazil is the one nation within the Americas to have the official language of Portuguese The Channel Tunnel is the longest rail tunnel on the earth Darth Vader famously says the road “Luke, I’m your father” in The Empire Strikes Again Olivia Newton-John represented the UK within the Eurovision Track Contest in 1974, the yr ABBA gained with “Waterloo” Stephen Hawking declined a knighthood from the Queen The very best mountain in England is Ben Nevis Nicolas Cage and Michael Jackson each married the identical lady Japan and Russia didn’t signal a peace treaty after World Warfare Two so are technically nonetheless at battle The mathematical title for the form of a Pringle is hyperbolic paraboloid Charlie Chaplin got here first in a Charlie Chaplin look-alike contest Michael Keaton’s actual title is Michael Douglas Napoleon was of below-average peak Donald Duck’s center title is Fauntelroy The Statue of Liberty was a present from France In accordance with Scottish regulation, it’s unlawful to be drunk accountable for a cow The Nice Wall of China is seen from area The primary tea luggage had been product of silk

Solutions

True False – scientists have discovered their recollections can truly final for months False – it’s Tripoli True False – The Gotthard Base Tunnel in Switzerland is four miles longer at 35.5 miles lengthy False – the road is definitely “No, I’m your father” True True False – Ben Nevis is in Scotland True – to Lisa Marie Presley no much less True – the 2 nations have signed a joint declaration however not a peace treaty True False – he got here third True False – at 5 ft 7 in he was barely above common peak for the time True True True False True