20 true or false questions for your home pub quiz

April 24, 2020
On-line quizzing is all the craze proper now – and nothing rocks a quizzer’s confidence like a superb true or false query. So subsequent time you’re on Home Social gathering, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger take a look at your mates with these devilish true or false questions – they nonetheless have a 50% probability…

RadioTimes.com is right here with a spherical dedicated to true or false questions to boost your subsequent on-line quiz – learn on for 20 statements which can or might not be true…

What is certainly true is that it’s query time – and the solutions are down beneath whenever you’re prepared.

  1. Cyclones spin in a clockwise route within the southern hemisphere
  2. Goldfish solely have a reminiscence of three seconds
  3. The capital of Libya is Benghazi
  4. Brazil is the one nation within the Americas to have the official language of Portuguese
  5. The Channel Tunnel is the longest rail tunnel on the earth
  6. Darth Vader famously says the road “Luke, I’m your father” in The Empire Strikes Again
  7. Olivia Newton-John represented the UK within the Eurovision Track Contest in 1974, the yr ABBA gained with “Waterloo”
  8. Stephen Hawking declined a knighthood from the Queen
  9. The very best mountain in England is Ben Nevis
  10. Nicolas Cage and Michael Jackson each married the identical lady
  11. Japan and Russia didn’t signal a peace treaty after World Warfare Two so are technically nonetheless at battle
  12. The mathematical title for the form of a Pringle is hyperbolic paraboloid
  13. Charlie Chaplin got here first in a Charlie Chaplin look-alike contest
  14. Michael Keaton’s actual title is Michael Douglas
  15. Napoleon was of below-average peak
  16. Donald Duck’s center title is Fauntelroy
  17. The Statue of Liberty was a present from France
  18. In accordance with Scottish regulation, it’s unlawful to be drunk accountable for a cow
  19. The Nice Wall of China is seen from area
  20. The primary tea luggage had been product of silk

Solutions

  1. True
  2. False – scientists have discovered their recollections can truly final for months
  3. False – it’s Tripoli
  4. True
  5. False – The Gotthard Base Tunnel in Switzerland is four miles longer at 35.5 miles lengthy
  6. False – the road is definitely “No, I’m your father”
  7. True
  8. True
  9. False – Ben Nevis is in Scotland
  10. True – to Lisa Marie Presley no much less
  11. True – the 2 nations have signed a joint declaration however not a peace treaty
  12. True
  13. False – he got here third
  14. True
  15. False – at 5 ft 7 in he was barely above common peak for the time
  16. True
  17. True
  18. True
  19. False
  20. True

