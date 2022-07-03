20 websites as unknown as useful and great from all over the Internet

Sometimes, while browsing the Internet, you come across recommendations of all kinds on the best sites to add to your history of visits. In some cases they are little hidden gems: websites that —either because they are useful, or because they are ‘curious’, or because of a mixture of both qualities—you don’t understand why more people don’t know about them.





Even knowing that these things are usually very subjectivewe trust that you will enjoy some of the discoveries on this list:

Music Map

Music Map is a website based on the Gnod project, a database that establishes relationships between user tastes. Its operation is very simple: you write the name of a band or artist that you like, and the system offers you a cloud of names of other bands related, according to the pattern of tastes of other users. It also has book and movie versions, but the end result is slightly more questionable.

Patatap





Patatap is a website that allows us to create animations with music using only the keyboard of our PC: each key (only letters and space) has two effects: one visual and one sound; so that, typed fast enough, it allows us to create very interesting compositions. Or simply spend some time wasting time and relaxing your neurons.

ShadyURL

ShadyURL is a ‘link shortener’ that does not shorten the link (sometimes quite the opposite): it just redirects the user to the website of our choice from the URLs it generates, which are meant to give very little sense of security and that we think that we will need a good antivirus after clicking.

Little Alchemy 2





The ancients, from classical Greece to Renaissance Europe, were convinced that all matter was made up of 4-5 basic elements (air, water, earth, fire and sometimes ether). Well, Little Alchemy 2 is a small and simple web game that allows us to go remixing these elements and their derivatives with each other to create an entire catalog of 720 materials that will even allow you to create life. Excellent to kill time.

Astronaut.io

Brief glimpses of recent but anonymous events in life on Earth, that’s what Astronaut.io offers us. The idea is that we display videos pulled from YouTube that meet certain requirements: Unedited, less than a week old, few or no views, and generic titles like ‘DSC 1234’ or ‘IMG 4321’.

La web de Bartosz Ciechanowski





Good old Bartosz Ciechanowski is dedicated to writing articles on physics, mathematics and engineering on his blog. He performs only a few a year for two big reasons: they are quite long articles and they are accompanied by excellent interactive animations to be able to visually understand what you are explaining. The one that is right now on the cover of your website, dedicated to working of a mechanical watchis an absolute delight.

Connected Papers

Connected Papers can be a tool very useful for academic researchers who are preparing bibliographies or merely seeking to get a general idea about the papers published on a particular topic. Allows you to search for a publication by its title or identifier and generate a network of interrelated ‘papers’so that we can go jumping from one to another looking for information.

A Good Movie to Watch





A Good Movie to Watch is a website that shows recommendations of movies and series “with very good reviews but little known” —like the websites on this list—. In addition to the ‘selection of the moment’ (which complies must have a minimum of 7/10 on IMDB and 70% on Rotten Tomatoes), it also offers a random ‘Very Best’ (8/10 and 80% min.) suggestion. . An interesting detail is that it also shows in which streaming services we can find each recommended movie.

Find the Invisible Cow

You have to find an invisible cow on the browser screen, and you only have the help of a voice that goes yelling louder as you get closer to the ruminant in question. some laughs “Mu”.

Archive.today





We all know the Wayback Machine of the Internet Archive, the reference service when it comes to access old versions, often already inaccessible, of a website. But many users are unaware of the existence of another service, Archive.today, which is also capable of displaying thumbnails of the captured pages, facilitating navigation between the different ‘snapshots’ to find the information we are looking for.

Hacker Types

Hacker Typer turns your browser into a text terminal, the kind of engro background and phosphor green letters with denomination of origin ‘The Matrix’. And if you have no idea about code or hacking or anything, you can be calm: even if you pound your keyboard without any sense, whoever is looking at your screen will think that you ‘pilot’ this hacking thing.

Radiooooo





radiooooo it a radio time machine: We indicate a country and a decade, and it plays some of the musical hits of the land of the radio networks of that time. We tried ‘Spain’ and ’70s’ and Jeanette’s ‘I’m a rebel because the world has made me like this’ sounds: approved.

Stellarium Web

Stellarium Web is a website that uses geolocation (if we allow it) to show us what our night sky would be like if we didn’t live in cities taken by light pollution. If we click on the stars, it will tell us which one is each, and providing various data about them.

Jitsi





In the two years since the start of the pandemic, apps for group video conferencing have been talked about extensively. But against leaders like Meet, Teams or Zooman alternative like Jitsi has been left in the background or third plane. Unforgivablegiven that it allows us to create video conference rooms without the need for registration or payment: we simply have to name a new room and send the link to our interlocutors.

Pointer Pointer

Pointer Pointer is a strange website where upon entering you are prompted to stop moving your mouse pointer. After a few seconds, we will show an image that will make it clear that the web knows perfectly where we have placed it.

Down for Everyone or Just Me





When you have problems accessing a website, you always wonder if it’s your computer/connection thing or if it’s happening to everyone. Well, with Down for Everyone or Just Me you can get rid of doubts: you just have to enter the URL of a website and check if this tool claims to have problems accessing it.

Ian’s Shoelace Site

If you are one of those who wears only shoes without laces, you can now move on to the next one… wait, no, better take a look at the complex and noble art that you are missing. Ian’s Shoelace Site is a website that collects everything there is to know about shoelaces: types, how to arrange them in the shoe or how to tie them. There are many more options and tricks than you might think.

River Runner Global





you are a drop of water: select any point on the map that River Runner Global shows and it will calculate (and then show you a bird’s eye view) the route you will take to reach the sea.

Isitchristmas.com

under normal circumstancesIsitchristmas.com (something like YaEsNavidad.com) it would be a complete waste of time: It’s a website that just shows us a huge ‘No’ if we enter it at any time of the year other than Christmas (at which point it will show us—you guessed it?—a huge ‘Yes’).

But we live in a time when Vigo’s Christmas lights are installed in August and when Mercadona starts selling nougat when autumn begins, so this site must be considered as an unavoidable public service.

Passive Aggressive Passwords

As the cover of this website says: “Imagine that your in-laws are helping you choose a password… this is what they would say.”