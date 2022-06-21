20 years ago, this email from Jeff Bezos at Amazon forever changed the way we code apps

In 2002 a top Amazon official—Jeff Bezos himself, according to most sources; Allan Vermeulen, CTO of Amazon at the time, according to others, launched an internal circular addressed to all Amazon development teams. That circular would end up changing the dynamics of web and software development forever, starting the current paradigm based on APIs/microservices.

Shortly beforehand, company experts had decided that a monolithic software strategy would not be agile enough for Amazon’s increasingly complex needs: they needed split your services into smaller components and then have these communicate with each other.

But what is an API?

‘API’ stands for ‘Application Programming Interface’, which would translate as ‘application programming interface’, and designates the set of rules and protocols that allow communication between two applications to perform some of their functions.

One consequence of this is that APIs make it possible not to have to reinvent the wheel with each new application; Thus, online stores resort to contacting major payment services (such as PayPal) via API instead of having to implement their own system.

Services like PayPal are interested in developing Public APIs that multiply their use and popularity. This would also be the case with Twitter, when a third-party ‘client’ application allows the social network to reach, for example, minority operating systems that are not compatible with the official app.

The circular of yore

The full text of the already known as ‘API Mandate’ (‘API Order’) is as follows:

All teams will now expose their data and functionality through service interfaces. The computers must communicate with each other through these interfaces. No other form of communication between processes will be allowed: no direct linking, no direct reads from another machine’s data repository, no shared memory model, no backdoors of any kind: the only communication allowed will be via interface calls service through the network. It doesn’t matter what technology you use: HTTP, Corba, Pubsub, custom protocols? does not matter. All service interfaces, without exception, must be designed from scratch to be outsourceable. That is, the team must plan and design in order to expose the interface to developers in the outside world. Without exceptions. Anyone who doesn’t do this will be fired.

A fundamental aspect of the value of an API lies in its ‘network effect’: being a set of ‘digital building blocks’, the greater the number of functionalities it provides, the more valuable things it will allow to create

The term ‘API’ (dating from the middle of the 20th century) does not appear even once in the entire document, but all the keys to the current API concept are there: Data exposure, use outsourcing, standardized interactions, technological ‘agnosticism’ (that is, that the operation is independent of the protocol / software / operating system used)…

In this way, Amazon not only revolutionized its internal infrastructure, but by popularizing it, it managed to create a new market niche… which they filled a year later with the launch of AWS: This platform, among many other services, includes the possibility of providing API functionality to its clients’ applications.

By the way: on several websites you will find references to the existence of a seventh point of the document that supposedly reads “Thank you; You have a good day!“, but it is a joke inserted by the ex-Amazon employee who first made the circular public 11 years ago on Google+. He himself made it clear that, on the contrary, the sixth point was not a joke.

