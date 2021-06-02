20 yr previous woman used to be gang-raped via boyfriend and two 15 yr previous boys, different pals additionally…

Pune: A woman used to be gang-raped a number of occasions in the previous couple of months. The age of the woman is alleged to be twenty years. The incident used to be being performed via none instead of the woman’s boyfriend and his partners. The lady used to be threatened to make a video of her viral. A complete of six other people had been concerned on this. The age of 2 of them is alleged to be round 15 years. Additionally Learn – Bangladeshi girl gang-raped, policemen shoot at primary accused

The topic is of Dehu Street in Pune, Maharashtra. At the side of the arrest of 4 individuals for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman, two minors were taken into custody.

All of the accused raped the woman a number of occasions since January, an legitimate mentioned. They used to take action via threatening her to free up intimate movies of him with one among them, with whom the woman used to be having an affair.

When the woman were given disappointed, she instructed the entire thing to one among her kin, then this topic got here to the fore. The 4 arrested accused are within the age team of nineteen to 32 years, whilst the 2 juveniles taken into custody are 15 years previous, the legitimate mentioned.

Police mentioned that “the girl had an affair with probably the most accused. One of the most accused threatened her that they might free up her intimate video after which they all raped her over and over.