200 Hallo Ho (2021) Zee5: Solid, Roles, Tale, Free up Date, Watch On-line

200 Hallo Ho is a Hindi language film. The film free up date is 6 August 2021. It has Rinku Rajguru, Amol Palekar and so forth within the solid. Watch the film on-line at the Zee5 app.
Tale
The plot revolves round a host of 200 girls. They killed a gangster who harm them for quite a lot of years. Issues take a flip because the pass judgement on has to come to a decision justice. Will he search for e book justice or actual justice?
200 Hallo Ho Solid
- Amol Palekar as Vitthal Grasp
- Saloni Batra
- Indraneil Sengupta
- Rinku Rajguru
- Barun Sobti
- Sahil Khattar
Director: Sarthak Dasgupta
Style: Crime, Mystery, Suspense
Language: Hindi
Free up Date: 6 August 2021
