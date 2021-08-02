200 Hallo Ho (2021) Zee5: Solid, Roles, Tale, Free up Date, Watch On-line

200 Hallo Ho is a Hindi language film. The film free up date is 6 August 2021. It has Rinku Rajguru, Amol Palekar and so forth within the solid. Watch the film on-line at the Zee5 app.

Tale

The plot revolves round a host of 200 girls. They killed a gangster who harm them for quite a lot of years. Issues take a flip because the pass judgement on has to come to a decision justice. Will he search for e book justice or actual justice?

200 Hallo Ho Solid

  • Amol Palekar as Vitthal Grasp
  • Saloni Batra
  • Indraneil Sengupta
  • Rinku Rajguru
  • Barun Sobti
  • Sahil Khattar

Director: Sarthak Dasgupta
Style: Crime, Mystery, Suspense
Language: Hindi
Free up Date: 6 August 2021

Watch 200 Hallo Ho film on-line on Zee5

