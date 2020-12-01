2000 rupees stopped from ATM, know what RBI is doing and what is the opinion of banks?

No more Rs 2000 notes are going to come out from ATMs of the country. Because RBI has stopped their printing at the moment. Banks are withdrawing caliber withdrawals of Rs 2000 from ATM machines. It has been started by the Central Bank of India. Other banks are also going to do this slowly. After this, only 100, 200 and 500 notes will remain in banks’ ATMs. Also Read – Bank Holidays in December 2020: Banks will be closed for so many days in December, if you are going to settle the important work, then check this list

In the past, there have been many cases where the withdrawal of thousands of notes came out in the form of only 100 rupees, while most of the withdrawals are done by ATMs on 500 and 2000 rupee notes most of the time. Due to the stoppage of printing of 2000 notes, 2000 notes are also coming down in banks, due to which the accessibility of notes to ATMs is also decreasing. Due to this, many ATAM machines have been removed from the caliber having clearance of Rs 2000. So that 100, 200 and 500 notes can be kept in the ATM machine to clear that empty space. Also Read – PNB changing its cash withdrawal rules, will be applicable from 1st December, definitely read

On this matter, Union Bank says that 100, 200 and 500 notes are currently being inserted in the ATM machine. At the same time, there is no hope of releasing 2000 rupees from the RBI. They say that 2000 bundles of notes have not been found even once in the last 5 months. However, in the calibers which are being removed, other value notes are being kept so that the demand of the money of the people can be supplied. Also Read – Important information for PNB account holders, rules to withdraw money will be changed from 1st December