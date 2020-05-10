2003 Korean Film “Save The Green Planet!” To Get Hollywood Remake Led By Original Director

Followers of the 2003 film “Save the Green Planet!” is perhaps to listen to the film is getting remade in Hollywood!

CJ ENM introduced on Might 9 that “Save the Green Planet” might be remade in america. Director Jang Joon Hwan, who directed the unique movie, might be in control of directing, whereas CJ Vice Chairman Lee Mi Kyung might be in control of the general producing. Ari Aster, director of movie “Hereditary” and “Midsommar,” will produce the remake, and the script might be tailored by author Will Tracy, who wrote the HBO drama “Succession.”

Lee Mi Kyung stated, “What I realized from the success of ‘Parasite’ was that audiences world wide communicated with and have been entertained by works that weren’t restricted to genres inside a big theme. Jang Joon Hwan is a director who can categorical that, and I’m very joyful in regards to the choice to remake this film.”

“Save the Green Planet!” is a couple of man named Lee Byeong Gu (Shin Ha Kyun) who believes aliens exist. He’s satisfied that Kang Man Shik (Baek Yoon Shik), the top of a chemical manufacturing firm, is their chief, so he kidnaps the CEO to be able to pressure him to cease the deliberate destruction of the planet earlier than it’s too late.

Are you excited for the Hollywood remake of “Save the Green Planet!”?

