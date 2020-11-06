2020 APAN Music Awards Announces This Year’s Nominees

The 2020 APAN Music Awards has revealed its listing of nominees!

On November 6, the organizing committee of the 2020 APAN Music Awards introduced the 30 artists who had been nominated for this 12 months’s Prime 10. The listing was chosen by means of a mixture of album gross sales, digital gross sales, analysis by a panel of judges, and fan voting.

A consultant of the committee commented, “We’re making ready to carry the 2020 APAN Music Awards, which can collect the highest Ok-pop artists who lit up the music trade this 12 months, in a distinct format from different music awards exhibits. Along with showcasing performances by A-list Ok-pop artists for Ok-pop followers everywhere in the world, we additionally plan to make new and daring makes an attempt to stage extravagant and flamboyant performances utilizing particular results akin to AR [augmented reality]. We’re making ready a ceremony that can convey a message of hope and luxury to the followers everywhere in the world who’re going by means of tough instances due to COVID-19.”

The 30 nominees for this 12 months’s awards are listed beneath in alphabetical order:

The 2020 APAN Music Awards will happen on November 28 KST, whereas the 2020 APAN Star Awards can be held the next evening on November 29.

Supply (1)