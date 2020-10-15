General News

2020 Asia Artist Awards Announces First Musician Lineup

October 15, 2020
After asserting its first actor lineup earlier this week, the 2020 Asia Artist Awards have revealed their first musician lineup!

The Asia Artist Awards have been held yearly since 2016 and honors each actors and singers.

On October 15, it was introduced that MAMAMOO, NCT 127, ITZY, Stray Youngsters, ONEUS, CRAVITY, Secret Quantity, TREASURE, Tune Ga In, Kang Daniel, beatboxer Bigman, and AleXa have been a part of the primary lineup of singers for the occasion.

The 2020 Asia Artist Awards will likely be held on November 25 with Tremendous Junior’s Leeteuk as MC.

Keep tuned for extra updates on the lineup!

