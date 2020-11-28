2020 Asia Artist Awards Daesang Winners Thank Their Followers, Employees, And More For Their Support During A Difficult Year

On November 28, the 2020 Asia Artist Awards passed off with out an viewers as a result of COVID-19 precautions.

There have been a complete of six Daesangs (Grand Prizes) awarded on the 2020 Asia Artist Awards: Music of the Year, Efficiency of the Year, Stage of the Year, Trot of the Year, Album of the Year, and Artist of the Year.

BTS received the Music of the Year for “Dynamite.” By a video message, BTS mentioned, “Thank you a lot for giving us such a giant award. In these troublesome occasions, we’re pleased and proud that ‘Dynamite’ was in a position to give individuals some quantity of consolation and good vitality. To ARMY, it’s due to you that we’re in a position to sing and carry out on stage with happiness. It’s a disgrace that we weren’t in a position to attend the 2020 Asia Artist Awards as a result of our schedule, however we wish to thank everybody who gave us this award. We’d wish to thank the employees who work laborious out of sight, together with Bang Si Hyuk and all of the individuals at Large Hit Leisure. Thank you for displaying our new album, ‘BE,’ a number of love!”

GOT7 received Efficiency of the Year for the second 12 months in a row. JB mentioned, “Persevering with from final 12 months, we had been in a position to obtain the Efficiency of the Year Award once more this 12 months. To our followers, Ahgases, I wish to say thanks for at all times cheering us on. I hope you can be as pleased as you will have made us. To our household at JYP Leisure, who work side-by-side with us, I wish to say thanks.” At this level, BamBam interrupted with loud whispers of particular individuals to say. JB continued, “In 2020, there have been quite a lot of issues that occurred. Whether or not it was unhealthy or good, they had been all experiences that helped us develop. Not only for us, however I hope this generally is a good alternative for everybody to develop and stroll a greater path. By this award, GOT7 will work laborious to turn out to be a good extra hardworking workforce.” BamBam, Mark, and Jackson then added their thanks in Thai, English, and Chinese language.

MONSTA X received their first Daesang on the Asia Artist Awards with Stage of the Year. Shownu mentioned, “It is a massive award that feels awkward on our shoulders. I’ll simply say the official phrases and bow out. I’d wish to thank our household at Starship Leisure, together with our hair and make-up and choreography workforce members who maintain us behind-the-scenes.” Kihyun mentioned, “That is our first Daesang and it’s a heavy however significant honor that we will’t assist however marvel if we will settle for. However we’ll consider it as an award gifted to us by Monbebes and settle for it with pleasure. A lot of affection, assist, and assist received us to this place, however greater than anybody else, it was Monbebe’s assist that had the most important affect. We love you and can proceed to be a MONSTA X who places on nice performances.” I.M shared an analogous speech to Kihyun’s in English and added, “I do know you’re having a tough time too and I hope that the state of affairs will get higher quickly and we will meet quickly.” The MONSTA X members then shouted their love for his or her followers collectively.

NCT received Album of the Year with their full-member comeback “RESONANCE.” Taeyong mentioned, “NCT 127 first received a Rookie Award on the Asia Artist Awards, so it feels particularly significant to return right here and obtain this massive award with all 23 members of NCT. As we speak is a significant and pleased day. Due to SM Leisure, Lee Soo Man, and all of the SM employees who helped us attain these heights, in addition to our private employees and managers who work laborious on our behalf. Though there have been many struggles on the way in which, it was as a result of the members had been there for one another that we had been in a position to obtain such a giant award. Lastly, thanks to the followers who in the mean time appear up to now and but so near us on the identical time.” Kun additionally gave a brief speech in Chinese language, and Jaemin thanked their followers once more and requested them to look ahead to a good higher 2021.

For the second consecutive 12 months, TWICE took house the Artist of the Year award. Nayeon mentioned, “Thank you very a lot for giving us such a giant award like Artist of the Year for the second 12 months in a row. For us to obtain this award, lots of people labored laborious with us and cheered us on. Isn’t that proper?” She then thanked TWICE’s numerous private employees members and added, “We couldn’t see them a lot this 12 months, however as a result of ONCE’s assist from a distance, we had been in a position to obtain such a giant award once more this 12 months. Though we weren’t in a position to meet a lot this 12 months, it was a cheerful 12 months as a result of we may really feel your assist from a distance. Let’s undoubtedly meet subsequent 12 months. Thank you, ONCE!”

Breakout singer Im Younger Woong additionally received the Daesang for Trot of the Year.

TWICE Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews