2020 Asia Song Festival Announces 1st Lineup

September 29, 2020
2020 Asia Song Festival has introduced their first lineup of performers!

This yr’s Asia Song Festival will likely be held in Gyeongju and will likely be streamed on-line.

On September 29, the primary lineup was revealed to incorporate Purple Velvet – Irene & Seulgi, Oh My Lady’s YooA, MOMOLAND, Kang Daniel, ATEEZ, iKON, and The Boyz.

The principle stage, described as a musical competition joined by Ok-pop artists and different artists from Asia, will happen on October 10 at 8 p.m. KST. The busking stage, which includes Ok-pop stars performing in entrance of Gyeongju’s cultural heritage, will likely be held on daily basis at 8 p.m. KST between October 5 and October 9. Each occasions will likely be streamed on-line via Asia Song Festival’s official web site and the YouTube channel “The Ok-pop.”

Try a video of the lineup under!

