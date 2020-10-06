2020 DMZ Concert Announces Lineup Of Performers

2020 DMZ Concert is getting followers excited with information of its lineup!

Titled “LIVE in DMZ,” the live performance goals to advertise the that means of the second anniversary of the Pyongyang Joint Declaration and the worth of the demilitarized zone.

This 12 months’s slogan is “Peace is the Approach,” and Tremendous Junior’s Lee Teuk and idol-turned-actress Uee will likely be internet hosting the occasion.

Performers this 12 months embrace MONSTA X, Tune Ga In, MAMAMOO, Oh My Woman’s Seunghee and YooA, Kang Daniel, (G)I-DLE, The Boyz, ITZY, LOONA, AKMU’s Lee Soo Hyun, Ha Sung Woon, Kim Jae Hwan, H&D, Hong Jin Ho, Ali, 2nd Moon, Jung Dong Ha, Yoon Han, Kim So Hyun and Son Joon Ho, and Go Younger Yeol.

“LIVE in DMZ” will likely be held with a minimal variety of folks within the viewers because of the ongoing COVID-19, nevertheless it could change to a totally on-line live performance relying on the pandemic scenario. The pre-recorded video will air on October 24 at 3:40 p.m. and October 29 at 11:40 p.m.

