2020 Dramas Starring Former “Produce 101” Contestants

“Produce 101” has welcomed many proficient artists, each trainees and idols, on their phases. Each season, we received to find out about contestants’ skills when it comes to singing, dancing, and rapping. However one other expertise that had but to be seen on TV for some members was their appearing expertise.

Whereas a few of these contestants had already kickstarted their appearing careers, others debuted following their participation within the survival present. Listed here are some 2020 dramas that includes former “Produce 101” contestants.

Warning: minor spoilers for the dramas forward.

1. “Extra Than Buddies” – Ong Seong Wu

Ong Seong Wu stars on this drama as Lee Soo, a photographer who has had a decade-old crush for his calligrapher pal Kyung Woo Yeon, performed by Shin Ye Eun. This crush chase lasts for a really very long time resulting from a earlier misunderstanding. Nonetheless, neither certainly one of them can maintain their crush a secret anymore, and the drama explores whether or not the pair will lastly confess to at least one one other or not.

Ong Seong Wu will make you each admire his appearing and immediately fall for his attraction on this drama. Watching him convey his feelings in each scene he shared with Shin Ye Eun was sufficient to make my coronary heart swoon with each line. You’ll be able to inform he mastered his position properly from the best way he confidently portrays his character.

Try the first episode:

2. “Love Revolution” – Park Ji Hoon

“Love Revolution” stars Park Ji Hoon as a 17-year-old highschool pupil who falls in love at first sight with fellow pupil Wang Ja Rim (performed by Lee Ruby). Realizing his love curiosity is troublesome to impress, he does every thing in his energy to get her consideration.

Upon studying that Park Ji Hoon fearful about doing his character justice, I used to be stunned as a result of he undoubtedly delivered. His persona appears to have a number of issues in widespread with the character he performs, making it one more reason why it’s pleasant to observe him carry this position to life.

Try the first episode:

3. “Do You Like Brahms?” – Lee Yoo Jin

“Do You Like Brahms?” stars Kim Min Jae, Park Eun Bin, Park Ji Hyun, Kim Sung Cheol, and Lee Yoo Jin as Park Joon Younger, Chae Track Ah, Lee Jung Kyung, Hahn Hyun Ho, and Yoon Dong Yoon, respectively. The drama focuses on classical music college students who’re in pursuit of affection, happiness, alternatives, and goals.

There appears to be extra dramas tackling friendship these days, which is why Lee Yoo Jin’s portrayal of Yoon Dong Yoon stays expensive to my coronary heart. It’s heartwarming to observe him encapsulate the depiction of a loyal and protecting pal to Chae Track Ah, and it was good seeing him in some romance scenes as properly!

Try the first episode:

4. “How one can Purchase a Pal” – Kim So Hye

This drama tells the story of a bunch of scholars who all discover themselves linked in some way to the loss of life of a former classmate. Lee Shin Younger, Shin Seung Ho, and Kim So Hye play the characters of Park Chan Hong, Heo Don Hyuk, and Uhm Se Yoon, respectively. The drama offers with heavy matters comparable to bullying and suicide.

Kim So Hye performs the love curiosity of the male lead Park Chan Hong. Her character begins out shy and scared, however over the course of the drama, she opens as much as Chan Hong and turns into extra trustworthy and trusting in the direction of him. The uncooked and possible way during which Kim So Hye performs her character says lots concerning the actress’s means to easily transition from one state to a different, which makes this drama a enjoyable watch.

Try the first episode:

5. “Single & Able to Mingle” – Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon and Choi Yoojung

Kim Doyeon and Choi Yoojung are the celebs of this romcom net drama, the place they play two greatest buddies, Ji Yeon Search engine optimisation and Bong Joo Yi. This inseparable pair has been via all walks of life up till they grow to be adults. Nonetheless, they are missing in a single particular space: love and courting. The 2 decide to repair this one hurdle of their seemingly excellent life, however issues don’t go precisely as deliberate.

I’m all the time interested by idols’ synergy in a drama, particularly once they’re from the identical group. Evidently, watching Kim Doyeon and Choi Yoojung taking part in besties answered all of my questions. Their pure chemistry is admirable and is unquestionably resulting from them already being shut in actual life, however it’s their quirkiness, which begins from the primary episode, that can persuade you to binge-watch the remaining!

Try the first episode:

6. “Reside On” – NU’EST’s Minhyun

Baek Ho Rang (performed by Jung Da Bin) is your typical in style highschool pupil. Being a social media star, her status is out of the blue threatened in the future when a mysterious character makes his presence on-line and appears to know her darkest secrets and techniques. To be able to uncover this thriller, she reaches out to Go Eun Taek (performed by Hwang Min Hyun), a smart and meticulous pupil who’s the pinnacle of the varsity’s broadcasting membership. This new alliance sends the pair on a quest that will finally result in one thing greater than saving untold secrets and techniques.

Minhyun’s tsundere vibes within the drama will certainly get you hooked, particularly as a result of watching characters soften later is top-of-the-line components of any visible work. Plus, you can inform he shares similarities between his actual self and his character, which is a plus that made his position all of the extra fascinating.

Try the first episode:

7. “Twenty-Twenty” – UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok

“Twenty-Twenty” is about younger adults of their twenties who’re going after their goals as they embark the journey of maturity. The star-studded solid options Han Sung Min, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, Park Sang Nam, A.C.E.’s Chan, Chae Received Bin, and Jin Ho Eun.

First appearing experiences all the time catch my consideration, particularly when it entails idols. Kim Woo Seok impressed along with his appearing as a 20-something character for a rookie actor. You’ll be able to inform that he carries out his position comfortably as Lee Hyun Jin. Plus, taking part in a secluded younger grownup is certainly a relatable position that may intrigue viewers.

Try the first episode:

Which 2020 drama that stars former “Produce 101” contestants is your favourite? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

