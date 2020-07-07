2020 Dream Concert “CONNECT:D” To Be Held Online Due To COVID-19

Dream Concert might be returning this yr otherwise!

On July 6, it was introduced by Korea Leisure Producer’s Affiliation (KEPA) that 2020 Dream Concert might be held this yr on July 25 and 26. The occasion might be held and not using a dwell viewers on the venue, however will as a substitute be streamed dwell on the The Ok-POP YouTube channel..

Dream Concert first started in 1995 and is a large-scale live performance that brings collectively in style singers in Korea for a enjoyable music pageant. This would be the first time that the occasion is held on-line. The choice was made to carry a web-based occasion as a substitute of canceling the occasion this yr as a result of COVID-19 world pandemic within the hopes that Ok-pop followers will have the ability to achieve a message of hope and braveness by the performances.

The live performance might be using a wide range of applied sciences equivalent to AR, VR, EX 3D sound, and multi-cams with the intention to create a extra vigorous expertise, and the upcoming live performance has been given the title of “CONNECT:D.”

It’s set to price 5,500 gained (roughly $4.6) to look at for each days. The affiliation defined, “A portion of the income from the live performance might be donated to assist these within the business who’re in want.”

Keep tuned for the lineup!

