2020 Emmy Winners List – Variety

After a most unconventional awards season, the Emmys are lastly upon us. Sunday’s 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, held nearly for the primary time, might be a showdown between Netflix and HBO.

Netflix leads with a report-breaking 160 nominations — probably the most ever for any community — adopted by HBO with 107 nods.

HBO’s “Watchmen” tops nominees with 26 nods, adopted by Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” with 20 nominations. Netflix’s “Ozark” and one other HBO hit, “Succession,” tied for third with 18 noms.

With expanded comedy and drama sequence classes, "Higher Name Saul" (AMC), "The Crown" (Netflix), "The Handmaid’s Story" (Hulu), "Killing Eve" (BBC America/AMC), "The Mandalorian" (Disney Plus), "Ozark" (Netflix), "Stranger Issues" (Netflix) and "Succession" (HBO) are vying for high drama. "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO), "Useless to Me" (Netflix), "The Good Place" (NBC), "Insecure" (HBO), "The Kominsky Technique" (Netflix), "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime Video), "Schitt’s Creek" (Pop TV) and "What We Do within the Shadows" (FX) are within the comedy race.

The Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on ABC.

Right here’s the complete winners listing, updating reside:

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Sequence

Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn 9-9”)

William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”)

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Technique”)

Sterling Ok. Brown (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Evening Reside”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) (WINNER)

Directing for a Comedy Sequence

“The Nice,” “The Nice” [Pilot] (Hulu)

Matt Shakman

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” (Prime Video)

Amy Sherman-Palladino

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Marvelous Radio” (Prime Video)

Daniel Palladino

“Trendy Household,” “Finale Half 2” (ABC)

Gail Mancuso

“Ramy,” “Miakhalifa.mov” (Hulu)

Ramy Youssef

Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy "Schitt’s Creek," "Glad Ending" (Pop TV) (WINNER)

“Will & Grace,” “We Love Lucy” (NBC)

James Burrows

Writing for a Comedy Sequence

“The Good Place,” “At any time when You’re Prepared” (NBC)

Michael Schur

“The Nice,” “The Nice” (Hulu)

Tony McNamara

Daniel Levy "Schitt’s Creek," "Glad Ending" (Pop TV) (WINNER)

“Schitt’s Creek,” “The Presidential Suite” (Pop TV)

David West Learn

“What We Do within the Shadows,” “Collaboration” (FX Networks)

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil

“What We Do within the Shadows,” “Ghosts” (FX Networks)

Paul Simms

“What We Do within the Shadows,” “On the Run” (FX Networks)

Stefani Robinson

Lead Actor in a Comedy Sequence

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Technique”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) (WINNER)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Sequence

Christina Applegate (“Useless to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Linda Cardellini (“Useless to Me”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) (WINNER)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Drama Sequence

“Higher Name Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Story” (Hulu)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America/AMC)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Stranger Issues” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

Comedy Sequence

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Useless to Me” (Netflix)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“The Kominsky Technique” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

“What We Do within the Shadows” (FX)

Restricted Sequence

“Little Fires All over the place” (Hulu)

“Mrs. America” (Hulu)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Sequence

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling Ok. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Steve Carell (“The Morning Present”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Jeremy Robust (“Succession”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Sequence

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Present”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Lead Actor in a Restricted Sequence or Film

Jeremy Irons (“Watchmen”)

Hugh Jackman (“Dangerous Training”)

Paul Mescal (“Regular Folks”)

Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This A lot Is True”)

Lead Actress in a Restricted Sequence or Film

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Regina King (“Watchmen”)

Octavia Spencer (“Self Made”)

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires All over the place”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Sequence

Giancarlo Esposito (“Higher Name Saul”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Story”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Present”)

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Present”)

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Sequence

Laura Dern (“Huge Little Lies”)

Meryl Streep (“Huge Little Lies”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Story”)

Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Sequence

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”)

Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Evening Reside”)

Cecily Robust (“Saturday Evening Reside”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Supporting Actor in a Restricted Sequence or Film

Dylan McDermott (“Hollywood”)

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”)

Jovan Adepo (“Watchmen”)

Louis Gossett Jr. (“Watchmen”)

Supporting Actress in a Restricted Sequence or Film

Holland Taylor (“Hollywood”)

Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”)

Margo Martindale (“Mrs. America”)

Tracey Ullman (“Mrs. America”)

Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)

Jean Good (“Watchmen”)

Competitors Program

“The Masked Singer” (Fox)

“Nailed It!” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“High Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Variety Discuss Sequence

“Every day Present With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Reside” (ABC)

“Final Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Present With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Directing for a Drama Sequence

“The Crown,” “Aberfan” (Netflix)

Benjamin Caron

“The Crown,” “Cri de Coeur” (Netflix)

Jessica Hobbs

“Homeland,” “Prisoners of Struggle” (Showtime)

Lesli Linka Glatter

“The Morning Present,” “The Interview” (Apple TV Plus)

Mimi Leder

“Ozark,” “Fireplace Pink” (Netflix)

Alik Sakharov

“Ozark,” “Su Casa Es Mi Casa” (Netflix)

Ben Semanoff

“Succession,” “Looking” (HBO)

Andrij Parekh

“Succession,” “This Is Not for Tears” (HBO)

Mark Mylod

Directing for a Restricted Sequence, Film or Dramatic Particular

“Little Fires All over the place,” “Discover a Manner” (Hulu)

Lynn Shelton

“Regular Folks,” “Episode 5” (Hulu)

Lenny Abrahamson

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Maria Schrader

“Watchmen,” “It’s Summer season and We’re Working Out of Ice” (HBO)

Nicole Kassell

“Watchmen,” “Little Worry of Lightning” (HBO)

Steph Inexperienced

“Watchmen,” “This Extraordinary Being” (HBO)

Stephen Williams

Writing for a Drama Sequence

“Higher Name Saul,” “Dangerous Selection Street” (AMC)

Thomas Schnauz

“Higher Name Saul,” “Bagman” (AMC)

Gordon Smith

“The Crown,” “Aberfan” (Netflix)

Peter Morgan

“Ozark,” “All In” (Netflix)

Chris Mundy

“Ozark,” “Boss Struggle” (Netflix)

John Shiban

“Ozark,” “Fireplace Pink” (Netflix)

Miki Johnson

“Succession,” “This Is Not for Tears”

Jesse Armstrong

Writing for a Restricted Sequence, Film or Dramatic Particular

“Mrs. America,” “Shirley” (FX Networks)

Tanya Barfield

“Regular Folks,” “Episode 3” (Hulu)

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch

“Unbelievable,” “Episode 1” (Netflix)

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman

“Unorthodox,” “Half 1” (Netflix)

Anna Winger

“Watchmen,” “This Extraordinary Being” (HBO)

Damon Lindelof and Twine Jefferson